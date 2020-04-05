COLUMN: The best way to cope is to help someone else

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We’re all thoroughly sick of bad news about the pandemic: rising infection and mortality rates, shortages of essential medical equipment, a president who cares more about his TV ratings than the citizens he’s supposed to be protecting. So this column is entirely about good news: the countless acts of caring and kindness that individuals are performing every day.

Marty Wuerstlin, who runs an appliance repair business in the Maryland suburbs of Washington where I live, put it well: “There are a lot of good people in the world, and nobody hears about it.”

Marty is one of them. He recently went to the home of John Sclavounos, a retired widower, to fix a broken ice-maker. But John turned him away at the front door, saying, “I’m sick, I don’t want to infect you.” Marty consulted his wife, Connie, and left John a phone message: Can we bring you a pot of Connie’s homemade soup? And if you’re sick and alone, do you need her to stay with you?

“I’d never heard of anything like this in my life. I really haven’t,” John told me. “To me it’s overwhelming that there’s such kindness out there in these days. The press doesn’t report on the kindness as often as need be.”