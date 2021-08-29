COLUMN: The actual costs of the 'Industrial Mind'

One crucial element that continues to fuel both the good and bad growth of the Industrial Mind is the rise of government in agriculture. In 1961, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) had 96,000 employees and the U.S., 13 million farmers, according to Peter Daniel’s 2013 book Dispossession. By 2010, USDA had 113,000 employees and the U.S. only 2 million farmers.

So, in the five decades that encompassed the Industrial Mind’s salad days in agriculture, USDA’s bureaucracy grew by 18 percent while the number of farmers it served collapsed 85 percent. That’s not a success in anyone’s mind.

Even more revealing is the taxpayer cost during this golden, 50-year marriage between big government and getting-big ag. From 1961 through 2010, U.S. direct farm program payments, in 2009 dollars, totaled $712.5 billion. Yes, $712.5 billion.

If you expand the period from 1961 to 2021 (again, in 2009 dollars), U.S. direct farm program payments total $909 billion.

And that’s just direct government costs. Unaccounted costs–those Jackson points to like soil loss, foul water, climate change, and others such as health care–are at least three times more costly than that every year, according to an analysis released in mid-July by the Rockefeller Foundation.