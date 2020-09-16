COLUMN: Thank our heroes of the highways

A truck driver understands and appreciates the hard work and dedication that is required to be a true professional. They know the obstacles they will face every day as they crawl up into their “office” and endure a myriad of challenges (weather, traffic, unrealistic deadlines) that most of us could not handle for even a few hours. They know the average person does not give it a second thought when they reach for a loaf a bread or a gallon of milk that a truck driver played a role in that transaction. They know that they will miss out on family events and holiday activities because trucks are rolling seven days a week, 365 days a year. They know it is not an easy job yet for many of these professionals, the satisfaction in knowing the important role they play far outweighs the many sacrifices they make to ensure you and I have an unprecedented quality of life.

Truck drivers are essential, reliable, hardworking, and demonstrate time and again their selfless passion to serving this country. Truck drivers are worthy of our appreciation, gratitude, and respect. We are the beneficiaries of their daily dedication, their commitment, and their unrelenting drive to move this country in a safe and efficient manner. If that does not define a “hero” then I am not sure what does.