COLUMN: Thank goodness for streaming services

Thank goodness for streaming services. In my youth we only had a handful of channels and no DVRs or video players to make it through a pandemic.

We might have been forced to read. Our binging habits often divide along ideological lines, but sometimes make for odd bedfellows.

Years ago I learned Vice President Dick Cheney and I favored the anti-terrorist drama “24.” Cheney, no doubt, reveled in torturing terrorists to glean information. As a newspaper editor, I craved the deadline adrenaline rush. (In reality, I was more “deadline-ish,” no Jack Bauer.)

According to surveys, liberals and many conservatives found some common ground with “Modern Family,” which has a gay couple, but extols family values.

Conservatives prefer crime and military shows like “Law and Order,” “CSI,” “Blue Bloods,” “Seal Team” and the “NCIS” family.

(I was UCLA sports editor in 1972 when “NCIS” star Mark Harmon played quarterback. While interviewing him en route to playing Pitt, we hit extreme turbulence prior to landing. My anxiety was evident. Harmon calmly said, “It’s OK, we’re not going to die in Pittsburgh.” UCLA won. Coolest, nicest guy ever, but I don’t watch “NCIS.”)