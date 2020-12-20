COLUMN: Thank goodness for streaming services

Thank goodness for streaming services. In my youth we only had a handful of channels and no DVRs or video players to make it through a pandemic.
We might have been forced to read. Our binging habits often divide along ideological lines, but sometimes make for odd bedfellows.
Years ago I learned Vice President Dick Cheney and I favored the anti-terrorist drama “24.” Cheney, no doubt, reveled in torturing terrorists to glean information. As a newspaper editor, I craved the deadline adrenaline rush. (In reality, I was more “deadline-ish,” no Jack Bauer.)
According to surveys, liberals and many conservatives found some common ground with “Modern Family,” which has a gay couple, but extols family values.
Conservatives prefer crime and military shows like “Law and Order,” “CSI,” “Blue Bloods,” “Seal Team” and the “NCIS” family.
(I was UCLA sports editor in 1972 when “NCIS” star Mark Harmon played quarterback. While interviewing him en route to playing Pitt, we hit extreme turbulence prior to landing. My anxiety was evident. Harmon calmly said, “It’s OK, we’re not going to die in Pittsburgh.” UCLA won. Coolest, nicest guy ever, but I don’t watch “NCIS.”)
The cop show liberals favor is the comedy “Brooklyn 99.” They also prefer “The Big Bang Theory” (science!) and bloodletting like “Game of Thrones” and “America Horror Story.” (Haven’t seen either.)
I incorrectly thought conspiracy-addled conservatives would crave Starz’s time-travel, period-piece “Outlander.” For birthers, it could explain how Barack Obama supposedly was born in Kenya, but went back in time to plant a birth announcement in Honolulu newspapers and forge his birth certificate.
Conservatives enjoyed “Chernobyl,” HBO’s gripping series about the Soviet cover-up of the April 1986 nuclear disaster. I was in Kiev, 62 miles south, 19 months later, with other U.S. editors when Soviet officials offered us huge, bright red apples from a nearby collective farm. We passed.
I hope Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, watched it. After visiting the Soviet Union, he said, “Let’s take the strengths of both systems. Let’s learn from each other.” I learned about mind-boggling corruption, intimidation and marketplace idiocy.
Hulu’s “The Great” — “an occasionally true story” — was hilarious, bawdy and profane, recounting attempts by future Russian monarch Catherine to bring science and education to a court run by her narcissistic, philandering, reality-averse, all-knowing husband. Such occasions may be recurring.
Netflix’s No. 1 scripted hit, “The Queen’s Gambit,” depicted an orphaned, pill- and alcohol-addicted young female chess prodigy. Males are supportive — from a janitor who teaches her the game to rivals. Ah, the 1950s!
Apple’s “Ted Lasso” bridged ideological differences, even becoming a “globalist” phenomenon, an endearing tale of a small-college U.S. football coach hired to run a lowly British soccer squad. Ted found good in almost everyone, uniting a diverse team.
He’s extraordinarily kind and empathetic — qualities abundant among the pandemic’s front-line workers, but absent in those putting individualism above the common good.
Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.
