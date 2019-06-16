Toxic masculinity is being addressed (as it should be) at kitchen tables across America. The #metoo movement has directed our attention toward the behavior of men and boys, and that was a long time coming.
An article I read recently on the subject included a post from a woman who praised her boyfriend for having asked if he could hold her hand, if he could place a first kiss and when the relationship could progress in any fashion. She warned anything less is “abuse.”
I joined many women, as well as other men, to say, “That is how it should be!”
There was something unsettling about that conclusion, however. I started thinking about my sons; thoughtful, kind, young men navigating those waters, and I wondered: “Are we sure that’s how to move forward?”
I was a boy once. I dated a girl in college who made it clear she was going to be (in her words) “hard to get.” One evening after a third or fourth date I leaned in to kiss her. She pulled away.
Later she asked, “Aren’t you going to try again?”
“No!” I replied.
“Well, you’re gonna have to surprise me someday.”
Did I become an “abuser” when on another night I did surprise her with a kiss? Was she absolved from that predication of non-permission-surprise?
Whoa! Slow down there, you, who are quick to admonish me for asking such a question. I do not condone even the palest gradation of physical aggression toward a woman. The issue of systemic patriarchal abuse is real and it had not been adequately challenged until the emergence of #metoo. But we do little to advance necessary change if we don’t distinguish between what is toxic masculinity and what is not.
Patriarchy has created a cliché social construct that views masculinity as violent, unemotional and sexually aggressive. Many boys have observed (even been taught) those stereotypes as almost a rite of passage. The result is toxic. But participation in a social construct is not necessarily where culpability lies. Not until this societal awakening creates and accepts a redefinition of masculinity.
Central to this cause must be to continually address systemic malfunctions; racism and sexism have no place in a society founded on our precious tenets of freedom, justice and equality.
Something I’ve learned in life, however, is that there can be no expectations of compliance to any objective without clarity. If we fall short on giving clear instructions, then our expectations are not valid.
Great strides in awareness of the victimization of women are being made, but this is where we must also understand the instructions we’re giving.
Boys and men need to elevate their consciousness of abuse and sexual discrimination. Change will result from that ethical demand to do so and from the clear communication of roles, rules and responsibility.
That is not to place blame on victims; no one is responsible for being abused. But solutions lie beyond merely stated expectations. They lie in how we teach and demonstrate those very principles of freedom, justice and equality.
