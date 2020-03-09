COLUMN: Super Tuesday was good for Iowa, and also bad for Iowa

But Biden’s surge this past week does not reflect well on Iowa’s first-in-the-nation role.

The former vice president dominated the South Carolina primary, which coaxed fellow moderates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar out of the race. Both endorsed Biden, who then enjoyed spectacular results on Super Tuesday.

Biden’s success, at the least, made the nomination a two-candidate race between himself and Sanders. And it may have put Biden on a path to victory.

Should Biden get the nomination, it could reflect poorly on Iowa. Biden finished a slow fourth in the caucuses, well behind Sanders and Pete Buttigieg — and Elizabeth Warren.

We know that once again, and more than ever, Iowa will be forced to defend its leadoff role in 2024.

So it may not be particularly helpful for Iowa Democrats to have to go into that fight also having to defend the fact that the party’s standard-bearer for the general election was their fourth-favorite candidate in the caucuses. Iowa’s critics may use that as fodder to argue that it shows the state’s voters are out of touch with the rest of the nation.