COLUMN: Stimulus bills and greed and ignorance

We have corrupt and ignorant politicians because we have corrupt and ignorant voters.

The average approval rating of Congress for the last 12 months has been about 20%. Yet, each member was elected by a majority of voters in their own states. How does that happen?

The Democrats once had a slogan, “Speaking truth to power.” It is past time for Americans to start doing exactly that.

Few things demonstrate this more than the so-called stimulus bills. These bills gathered support by telling voters they would receive “free” money from the government. That promise is false, but it resonated with people who are corrupt enough to think it is OK to get something for nothing, and ignorant enough to believe the politicians don’t know how corrupt and ignorant voters are.

Consider the CARES Act and the last stimulus bill. These two bills alone will spend $4.1 trillion. There are approximately 333 million people in the U.S. That breaks down to about $12,300 per person.