COLUMN: Stimulus bills and greed and ignorance

The average approval rating of Congress for the last 12 months has been about 20%. Yet, each member was elected by a majority of voters in their own states. How does that happen?
The Democrats once had a slogan, “Speaking truth to power.” It is past time for Americans to start doing exactly that.
The truth is: We have corrupt and ignorant politicians because we have corrupt and ignorant voters.
Few things demonstrate this more than the so-called stimulus bills. These bills gathered support by telling voters they would receive “free” money from the government. That promise is false, but it resonated with people who are corrupt enough to think it is OK to get something for nothing, and ignorant enough to believe the politicians don’t know how corrupt and ignorant voters are.
Consider the CARES Act and the last stimulus bill. These two bills alone will spend $4.1 trillion. There are approximately 333 million people in the U.S. That breaks down to about $12,300 per person.
Since everyone will have to pay for this one way or another, a family of three could just send in an extra $37,000 on their next tax bill. Of course, that would mean the homeless and the criminals in prison who will receive their checks must also send in their $12,300. That won’t happen, so the family of three can send in their share as well.
But what a deal! You will get a combined check of $2,600 of “free” money and it will only cost you $12,300.
Cons and scammers the world over are green with envy.
If numbers are a bit confusing, don’t fret. Most American college graduates can’t divide a trillion by a million and get the correct answer without asking their phone.
But the rich will pay for it! No, they will not.
The same politicians giving you $2,600 for a mere $12,300 need your vote to get elected, but they also need friendly rich people to stay elected.
You see the government is deeply in debt. They can make some of it back by inflating the dollar, which is a raid on your savings and retirement accounts and low-income workers, but most will have to be borrowed.
As our little puppy dog government continues to borrow, eventually the interest will be so high governmental services will have to be eliminated. As an example, if we eliminated the military entirely, it would take more than five years to pay for these two spending bills alone, let alone other “stimulus” bills and the debt we had before COVID.
Before that happened, the government would try to borrow more, but lenders will get nervous so interest rates will have to increase. There is a limit to that, so the government will have to drastically cut spending while increasing taxes, not to solve anything but only to maintain a static state of high taxes and shoddy services.