COLUMN: Stay safe, smart during farm ‘disaster’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before we take the next unsteady step into a very different future, let’s make sure it’s a step up the ladder and not a step off the plank.

How? We can start with disciplined decision making: Use proven facts, lean on practical experience, and focus like a laser on what is safe and smart.

That latter part is especially important because if you farm or ranch, spring is a season loaded with risk. There’s market risk, financial risk, physical risk, and weather risk just to name a few. The last thing you and your family needs now is avoidable COVID-19 risk.

And, sure, state and local officials will debate plans and dates to “reopen” your state or community. The more important plan, however, is the one you and your family have for yourselves and your business because no one can ensure your safety better than you.

All that said, COVID-19 continues to sicken tens of thousands of Americans while also cracking global commodity and equity markets.

No one, for example, ever dreamed that crude oil futures could fall to zero, then to minus-$37 before struggling back to $10 per barrel.