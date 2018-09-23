There are two traditional outlets for political operatives, letters to the editor and anonymous online responses. They have the same aim, but are applied differently.
Letters
Synchrony: This is an excellent predictor. The letters arrive in lock-step with news items. A story breaks on Friday, a letter to the editor appears Monday or Tuesday.
Minute detail: The letter is full of material no average person has heard, or even cares about. Example: In 2004, the House passed HB23.564 making exactly this sort of activity illegal. This has not stopped Senator Snort from … fill in the latest talking points.
Sometimes this can look like satirical comedy. Senator Snort said in 1998 he would never vote for a bill allowing discrimination against turtles. Nevertheless, Snort voted for the 2004 anti-turtle bill, followed by the 2006 anti-turtle bill, and backed the 2011 fiasco killing the anti-anti-turtle bill. Snort can’t be trusted. He hates turtles.
Talking points: Repeating talking points is a typical ingredient of these letters. If you investigate the party literature opposing Snort, you will find the talking point: “Snort can’t be trusted.”
The illusion of commonality: The letter will imply everyone agrees with the letter writer. Only deplorable and mentally-deficient people, like Snort, will not agree with the points being made by the letter.
Unusual language: Terms and words people generally don’t use will appear.
An appeal to action: The letter will encourage everyone to support the cause, march to the park, get out and vote because if you don’t … Oh my! Snort and his handlers will destroy something.
Online
This method is not as honest as the letters. These people are an entirely different breed. Most of them consider themselves to be not just smart, but brilliant. They also have the time and/or the interest to spend hours online. This combination makes them prime targets for propaganda.
The letter writers know they are operatives. The online crowd are outraged at the suggestion. They see themselves as smart, analytic and independent. They are not. They support their side like any other true believer. They oppose the other side with emotional outbursts that could accurately be called hateful.
Because they see themselves as being so smart, and hiding behind anonymous monikers, they become the perfect tools.
They do follow fads. At any given time, a certain literary style can be seen from New York to Portland. So much for independence. The current style is to make up cute and derogatory nicknames for those being attacked.
Expect to see something like: Senator Snortie-pie is a woman-hater, like EVERYONE else in his party. If he is elected, we will simply have another racist, gay-baiting, democracy-hating pig in office.
The actual operative online work is done behind the scenes by journalists, political professionals and hackers. They, of course, never said Snort is another racist, gay-hating pig. They just strongly implied it, and left the dirty work to online operatives.
