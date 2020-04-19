COLUMN: Someone must make the tough decisions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the problems seldom addressed in the current crisis is the reluctance of the American ruling class to make decisions.

We have seen this in so many ways for the last several decades that we have accepted it as a norm. We have seen illogical (and even stupid) reactions in education when a child saying “bang” creates a flare-up akin to a terrorist attack. We see it in the creation of Homeland Security and in the over-the-top measures to give the impression of safety at airports.

We see it in every decision being made in compliance to some rule, no matter how obscure or illogical. Every organization now needs a “compliance” office to make sure no decision is made independently.

Now we have a real decision to be made. Do we lock down the nation to keep people from dying or do we open it up so our economy doesn’t die?

We may say the choice is obvious, but it is not. Of the almost 2.5 million people who will die in the U.S. every year, about 45,000 of them will die in road accidents, but we don’t ban trucks and automobiles.

In fact, if we banned trucks, we would all starve.

The problem with modern decision making can be demonstrated by Donald Trump’s dilemma.