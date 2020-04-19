COLUMN: Someone must make the tough decisions

One of the problems seldom addressed in the current crisis is the reluctance of the American ruling class to make decisions.
We have seen this in so many ways for the last several decades that we have accepted it as a norm. We have seen illogical (and even stupid) reactions in education when a child saying “bang” creates a flare-up akin to a terrorist attack. We see it in the creation of Homeland Security and in the over-the-top measures to give the impression of safety at airports.
We see it in every decision being made in compliance to some rule, no matter how obscure or illogical. Every organization now needs a “compliance” office to make sure no decision is made independently.
Now we have a real decision to be made. Do we lock down the nation to keep people from dying or do we open it up so our economy doesn’t die?
We may say the choice is obvious, but it is not. Of the almost 2.5 million people who will die in the U.S. every year, about 45,000 of them will die in road accidents, but we don’t ban trucks and automobiles.
In fact, if we banned trucks, we would all starve.
The problem with modern decision making can be demonstrated by Donald Trump’s dilemma.
If he does not remove the pandemic restrictions, someone like Adam Schiff will stand in front of some very accommodating reporters and accuse Trump of destroying the economy, bringing poverty and yes, even death to the disadvantaged. He will have destroyed America!
Then the ever-sober Schiff would close the door to his office and do his happy dance. I overstated that. It is hard to imagine Schiff being happy, and it is beyond the bounds of imagination to think he could dance.
However, if Trump removes the pandemic restrictions, he will be constantly and virulently accused of killing everyone who dies. He would be portrayed as a murderer, a homicidal thug.
But there are some sobering realities here. The COVID-19 outbreak is real and the consequences can be dire. On the other hand, a health-related dictatorship over almost all citizens cannot be maintained without creating a real dictatorship and a command economy.
Both of which, historically, have resulted in waste, shortages, pollution, and poverty.
The sequence of events goes something like this. A meatpacking plant is closed. A farmer then goes under. The price of remaining food goes up as consumers’ income goes down. The government steps in to control prices, guaranteeing shortages and supply chain disruptions.
The government then responds by handing out money to consumers and providers, which eventually destroys the value of the currency.
What is happening now is very much like the reason Robin Williams said he went into rehab, “I was violating my standards faster than I could lower them.”
If our leaders refuse to be adults, it may be time for the people to stand up and demand accurate information and a voice in our own destiny.
Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
