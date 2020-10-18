COLUMN: Socialism Lite

I don’t understand the need moderates of a certain caste have to defend Socialism Lite.

Socialism, you see, isn’t that bad. In fact, we all love it. Look, we have Social Security and Medicare, and people who have them don’t want to give them up.

Of course they don’t. So?

Many of us have been paying a hefty percentage of our income since we were 16 so we could get some of it back in our “golden years.” No one asked us if we wanted to do this. We didn’t get to determine how much was taken out of our checks. We didn’t get to say when we would get it, or how, or how much the government would tax us if we happened to save on our own.

You see, if you are “rich” then the government has determined that you don’t need all of your Social Security, so they take part of it back in taxes. It seems only fair. The politicians broke into the “lock box” years ago and spent most of your money, and the system is going broke.

It is only fair that you share.

To help in this mandatory sharing, the government also determines when and how you can use your private savings. Nasty things can happen if you can’t keep up on the latest regulations. Best to find a consultant or a good lawyer.