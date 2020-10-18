COLUMN: Socialism Lite

I don’t understand the need moderates of a certain caste have to defend Socialism Lite.
Socialism, you see, isn’t that bad. In fact, we all love it. Look, we have Social Security and Medicare, and people who have them don’t want to give them up.
Of course they don’t. So?
Many of us have been paying a hefty percentage of our income since we were 16 so we could get some of it back in our “golden years.” No one asked us if we wanted to do this. We didn’t get to determine how much was taken out of our checks. We didn’t get to say when we would get it, or how, or how much the government would tax us if we happened to save on our own.
You see, if you are “rich” then the government has determined that you don’t need all of your Social Security, so they take part of it back in taxes. It seems only fair. The politicians broke into the “lock box” years ago and spent most of your money, and the system is going broke.
It is only fair that you share.
To help in this mandatory sharing, the government also determines when and how you can use your private savings. Nasty things can happen if you can’t keep up on the latest regulations. Best to find a consultant or a good lawyer.
Medicare is fascinating — and unsustainable. You get a paper card with a number on it that allows you to do something or another. The medical system then gets paid fees that are magically determined by the same people who gave you the card.
There is Part A. If you decide that you will continue to work, then hopefully you will still have some health plans from your employer.
You will need them since no single person seems able to tell you what Part A does in your personal case.
If you stop working, you get Part B, but Part B has some “holes” in it, so you need to shop around for some supplementary coverage. You can’t shop anytime you want, only when the government says you can.
You may also get a Program F or even a PDP. All sorts of people want to sell you supplement insurance because evidently there is some profit in it.
One begins to wonder whether Socialism Lite is interested in the health of seniors or in the viability of insurance companies and re-election handouts.
The system is so complex and so convoluted that it must have been invented by a bench of lawyers, or a gaggle of bureaucrats, or maybe even a caged tribe of hyperactive chimpanzees.
Ah, but not to worry. Socialism Lite is all about “the people” and how a puppy-dog benevolent government can nanny us all.
You see, it has nothing to do with entire armies of bureaucrats sucking on the public teat, legions of consultants, the government selecting which companies to enrich, or politicians buying their next election.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
