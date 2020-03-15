COLUMN: Socialism, Democrats and Freud

In this regard, both Biden and Sanders act very much like Freud’s statement about the id. The id, you recall, is the basic “mind” or cognitive structure of the newborn child. The id, said Freud, never forgets and never foregoes. Like a brightly colored toy, socialism, a type of communalism, is very attractive to ideologues and the naïve. Different religious groups from time to time have attempted to implement it because it appears to be a practical application of Christian ideals.

The problem, however, is elementary. Socialism never works well. Even worse, when the religious aspects are removed (and socialism universally removes them) it typically degenerates into an oppressive system similar in many ways to medieval Europe. The ruling class concentrates power and uses brute force to maintain the system. Instead of being progressive, it is actually regressive. It is as if Adam Smith and two hundred years of experience never happened.

This is where Freud’s comment comes in. Once someone like Sanders falls in love with socialism, they never forget and they never forego. Freud’s id is irrational and has no regard for reality. What it wants, it wants. Pointing out case after case of failures, showing that the monetary math doesn’t work, outlining in detail the fate of individuals who oppose socialist regimes; none of this has any effect.

Pointing out the horrors committed by Hitler, Stalin, Mao, and Castro in the name of a socialist ideal and massive all-powerful governments has no effect. Showing the economic doldrums of the UK and France is simply countered by pointing out another country with a population smaller than California where everyone is everyone else’s third cousin.

Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0