COLUMN: Socialism, Democratic Party appeal to younger generation

Wallace ignores the administration’s mitigation efforts many believe have sharply reduced the number of projected deaths from 2.2 million to fewer than 50,000 to date. As Trump said at Monday’s briefing, if he discovered a pill that cured the virus, the media and Democrats would still criticize him.

How’s this from New York Times columnist David Brooks on the PBS News Hour: “If you said anything nasty about Donald Trump, you don’t qualify for the re-opening committee. And that basically guarantees a very low level of competence from that committee. The North Korean-style, you know, loyalty tests are going to be crushing to the competence of any effort going forward.”

New York Times’ Thomas Friedman echoed his colleagues who seem to daily ratchet up new labels to apply to the president. Friedman recently called the president “unhinged” and “reckless.”