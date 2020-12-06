COLUMN: Socialism and smear campaigns

In the early 1950s, Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy garnered attention and re-election by engaging in a smear campaign against hundreds of Americans. Their purported failing according to Joe was they were communists. His behavior was so egregious it has come to be known as McCarthyism, defaming someone’s character or reputation by means of widely publicized indiscriminate allegations, especially on the basis of unsubstantiated charges and downright lies.

McCarthy was finished by TV hearings that showed he was a fabricating bully, but McCarthyism is still around. Witness the recent elections in Iowa. We were treated by Republicans to a steady stream of socialism accusations against their opponents. I wonder if many people really understand what socialism is. It has many forms, but a common belief is that both the economy and society should be run democratically to meet public needs, not just to make profits for a few. Or as Harry Truman once said, many think socialism is a name for anything that helps all the people. So how can that be such a bad thing? Some political scientists say people are afraid of socialism because they fear it will lead to communism, McCarthy’s scourge. Realistically, that’s not happening nor will it. In fact China, probably one of the most communist nations in the world, is moving in the opposite direction toward a market economy.