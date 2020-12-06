COLUMN: Socialism and smear campaigns

In the early 1950s, Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy garnered attention and re-election by engaging in a smear campaign against hundreds of Americans. Their purported failing according to Joe was they were communists. His behavior was so egregious it has come to be known as McCarthyism, defaming someone’s character or reputation by means of widely publicized indiscriminate allegations, especially on the basis of unsubstantiated charges and downright lies.
McCarthy was finished by TV hearings that showed he was a fabricating bully, but McCarthyism is still around. Witness the recent elections in Iowa. We were treated by Republicans to a steady stream of socialism accusations against their opponents. I wonder if many people really understand what socialism is. It has many forms, but a common belief is that both the economy and society should be run democratically to meet public needs, not just to make profits for a few. Or as Harry Truman once said, many think socialism is a name for anything that helps all the people. So how can that be such a bad thing? Some political scientists say people are afraid of socialism because they fear it will lead to communism, McCarthy’s scourge. Realistically, that’s not happening nor will it. In fact China, probably one of the most communist nations in the world, is moving in the opposite direction toward a market economy.
Too many times in America, we believe social and economic government programs that benefit a lot of people are socialist. Do you think the recipients of Medicare are socialists? How about Social Security? Is the government’s program that gave billions to Americans because of COVID called socialism? If we give those hard-hit Americans even more, is that more socialism? All of these programs give away government money and get nothing in return. And what about agricultural subsidies where we give money to farmers and government gets nothing in exchange? I doubt farmers see themselves as socialists. A program that benefits society as a whole is not socialism. It’s what governments should do.
The reality is everybody in America gains from some government program. That doesn’t make us socialists, and expanding these programs is not a movement toward socialism but just what people want from government. And we want a lot. Turns out government at all levels accounts for close to 40% of our national output. It seems the only people who want to call that socialism are the Republicans running for office and their supporters. As an aside, I would expect the rich to want to scare us with cries of socialism, but how can working people complain about attempts to make them better off? It’s a mystery to me.
In two short years we will be having elections again, and you can bet Republicans will repeat their successful name-calling campaigns. We will hear the term socialism a lot. Democrats must begin now to explain what socialism really is and also make it clear that because Democrats support programs making everyday people better off instead of just the rich, that isn’t a bad thing and certainly not socialism. It’s what Americans want. Does that make us socialists? Nope.
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.
