COLUMN: Socialism a familiar bogeyman

Glenn Beck says if Trump loses, it will be the end of America as we know it. I’m not so sure. It’s still going to be an old white guy at the helm. As of this writing Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are all that remain from a once diverse field of Democrats.

The Glenn Beck version of America is a fable, anyway. So long as skin color and gender remain issues, America’s claim as the preeminent nation of freedom and equality is folly.

What exactly would end? And what planks from either candidate’s platform are not already part of America’s narrative? One of the Democrats is called a “moderate” and the other is a self-described “democratic socialist.”

I have some insight into the men. In 2015 Sanders’ organization became my greatest support when I ran for office. I joined the ideological revolution to embed health and financial stability into America’s promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

That sounded a lot like our founding intent.