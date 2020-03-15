COLUMN: Socialism a familiar bogeyman

Glenn Beck says if Trump loses, it will be the end of America as we know it. I’m not so sure. It’s still going to be an old white guy at the helm. As of this writing Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are all that remain from a once diverse field of Democrats.
The Glenn Beck version of America is a fable, anyway. So long as skin color and gender remain issues, America’s claim as the preeminent nation of freedom and equality is folly.
What exactly would end? And what planks from either candidate’s platform are not already part of America’s narrative? One of the Democrats is called a “moderate” and the other is a self-described “democratic socialist.”
I have some insight into the men. In 2015 Sanders’ organization became my greatest support when I ran for office. I joined the ideological revolution to embed health and financial stability into America’s promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
That sounded a lot like our founding intent.
I supported Biden in 2007. He would respectfully acknowledge my mother at local events and sent a personal letter because he admired my passion for politics. I genuinely like him. But the “socialist” tag was hung even on Obama/Biden in 2008 for supporting social programs. And that tag is going to be used in this election cycle with more fervor than a Glenn Beck defamation suit.
“Democrats will make us Venezuela,” proclaimed a Facebook post.
Ay, there’s the rub! Without knowing what “social democracy” means, many people believe it’s a fast track to “communism.” In truth, social democracy has always been woven into the fabric of America.
We’ll put community services aside. Fire and police departments and public utilities are so engrained into our community psyche that to point out they share social bandwidth is futile. Even constitutional promises to “establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare,” don’t land with populists.
Social democracy was FDR’s “New Deal.” Programs to repair a collapsed economy and rein in malfeasance. In fact, it was unbridled capitalism that led us into the Great Depression.
The New Deal was Social Security to relieve widespread poverty among senior citizens and to aid the disabled. It was the Federal Housing Administration to reverse the housing crisis. One million people received low-interest loans and saved their homes.
It was the Public Works and Works Progress administrations to provide economic stimulus and construction jobs.
Social democracy creates conditions where capitalism leads to greater democratic outcomes; to curb inequality and eliminate oppression. It’s services for the elderly, children, education, health care and workers.
Sanders has called himself a “democratic socialist” as opposed to a “social democrat.” He needs to explain the difference. That should be a conversation of values and priorities and not hyperbole and accusations. Both men believe, as did our founders, that social and economic justice are rooted in the cause of freedom.
Educating ourselves about that, Mr. Beck, should be a shared interest — for the common good.
No matter which old white guy wins.
Gary Kroeger is a local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.