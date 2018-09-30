We live in interesting times.
We have a crazy-acting president who was elected because of public disgust with a corrupt ruling class. We have ideologies that have veered into extremism with equally extreme demands for censorship and punishment for anyone who dares mention the emperor has no clothes.
We have an entire political party that has declared by its actions that everything is political. We have another which only acts on behalf of the people if isolated action will keep them in power.
Combine these two and we have the Kavanaugh hearings.
Let’s cut through the muck. I was publicly labelled as someone who was in favor of sexual assault because I made an obvious observation about extremism in the #MeToo movement. This type of reaction makes Joseph McCarthy look like a Boy Scout.
We are now asked to believe only men lie about sexual misbehavior and rape. Women never lie about such things. If someone even hints women may be less than truthful, they are “blaming the victim,” a phrase that has now been co-opted by political ideology and made almost meaningless.
In the Kavanaugh case, even people who were convinced he was innocent of the charges felt it necessary to burn a candle at the shrine and include the correct language to show their virtue creds.
The truth is, and always has been, that both men and women lie about such things. The sexism inherent in the idea only one gender lies is a demand to become a blind gender bigot.
Some men and women have lied about sexual misdeeds. Some are currently lying about it, and some will lie about it in the future.
The solution in a just society is to hold the accused innocent until evidence is presented. More often than not, the evidence will be contradictory. Unfortunately, in our current environment, guilt then becomes a matter of political leanings. If the accused has the wrong political views he is guilty. If he has the correct views he is innocent. Those using this determination seem oblivious to the ancient truth that making reality itself the providence of politics is one of the foundations for the creation of a brutal dictatorship.
In the extremism of the present day, we have reached the point where any two women who are willing to lie and collaborate false witness can destroy any male. They can destroy their boss, their coaches, their teachers, any male at any time.
They could pick a target at random.
It would be interesting for the collaborators to select a politically correct woman as their target and watch the “everything is political” crowd deal with that.
At this point, I am obligated to state that most women don’t lie, which is also the truth.
We live in a hyper-sexualized society in which critics of sexual extremism have been ridiculed and marginalized. When the inevitable consequences come, we are expected to avert our eyes and pretend.
