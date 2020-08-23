COLUMN: Serious trouble ahead

When professionals who have firsthand knowledge of how modern news is created, how information is spun, how it is influenced by media that in turn is influenced by power players all across the globe, have deluded themselves into hate-filled rages, what can we expect from so-called normal people in this upcoming election?

Here is the problem: Why should Brzezinski Scarborough accept a close election that goes in Trump’s favor?

And if not her, what about the under-educated and nihilistic cannon fodder agitators out on the street “demonstrating” nightly? How will they react to a Donald Trump victory?

On the other hand, how will the people who feel they are losing their country, their rights and freedoms, and their culture react to a narrow Joe Biden victory?

Are they going to shrug and say, “That’s the way it goes. Never really thought that order, rationality, freedom, and prosperity were all that important anyway?”

This is a situation where it would be best to be wrong, but we have gotten ourselves into a real mess. You can vote for Biden or Trump, and no matter what you do, someone is going to hate you for it.