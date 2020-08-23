COLUMN: Serious trouble ahead

My graduate degree was in experimental psychology, and I have the unfortunate ability to pick out people, even from a distance, who are abnormal. It is not a gift I would wish on anyone.
Sometimes the clues are obvious — as when a person is waiting for a bus while high on meth.
Other times it is subtle enough that the person, for want of a better term, is simply out of focus.
A week ago, Mika Brzezinski Scarborough, at CNN, went off on a long anti-Trump rant. It raised a number of troubling questions because it was not normal. She was not simply expressing what she didn’t like; she was spurring irrational hatred, in the dictionary meaning of the word.
She listed a series of failures and crimes committed by Trump in a raised voice while hardly stopping to take a breath. It sounded remarkably like a very angry spouse venting to a divorce lawyer.
She wasn’t acting. In this is a larger problem that will impact us all.
No rational person who had thought through what has happened in the last five years would have believed everything Brzezinski Scarborough said. Even a person who gets all their information from CNN and the New York Times would have a hard time agreeing with her rant.
It was simply too emotional and too extreme.
When professionals who have firsthand knowledge of how modern news is created, how information is spun, how it is influenced by media that in turn is influenced by power players all across the globe, have deluded themselves into hate-filled rages, what can we expect from so-called normal people in this upcoming election?
Here is the problem: Why should Brzezinski Scarborough accept a close election that goes in Trump’s favor?
And if not her, what about the under-educated and nihilistic cannon fodder agitators out on the street “demonstrating” nightly? How will they react to a Donald Trump victory?
On the other hand, how will the people who feel they are losing their country, their rights and freedoms, and their culture react to a narrow Joe Biden victory?
Are they going to shrug and say, “That’s the way it goes. Never really thought that order, rationality, freedom, and prosperity were all that important anyway?”
This is a situation where it would be best to be wrong, but we have gotten ourselves into a real mess. You can vote for Biden or Trump, and no matter what you do, someone is going to hate you for it.
In the meantime, we have seen none of the media or our national leaders backing off from their over-the-top exaggerations, smears and corrupt strategies or attempting to defuse the situation.
The predators who live off chaos have smelled prey, and so far, we have seen no rational adults who appear willing to put them down.
Instead, the media and our so-called leaders act like crazed firefighters rushing to the fire so they can throw gasoline onto the flames.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!