COLUMN: Securing the future is our job

This has been difficult to write. The powder keg of prejudice has exploded, and the microphone does not belong to me. The voices of victims hold court, and I choose to listen.
My wife said: “You have to write about support for Black Lives Matter. About civil rights.”
“But my last column was about racism,” I responded. “It just didn’t have George Floyd or Armaud Arbury’s names to add to a long list of injustices.”
She countered: “We have to show solidarity.”
“I know. But this can’t simply be another report. I have to find new perspectives. Relevance isn’t just about being current.”
So, I sat looking at an empty page for a long time.
Our two youngest (both 15) are riding skateboards on the driveway. They’re at the beginning of the most socially connected time of their lives, and they’ve been forced into an isolation that stands in stark contrast with their yearning to be with others. But they’re laughing and learning from each other.
And I found a perspective.
In face of such serious issues, I don’t believe well-meaning tropes like “we are in this together” will produce anything more than optimistic posters for the already privileged, but my thoughts run the risk of sounding similarly simplistic. I’ve written before that the responsibility of my generation is to build better foundations for the next generations, but what hadn’t occurred to me is how we should be listening to them.
They are asking why racism and sexism even exist. And they are expressing grave uncertainty about their future.
They are also demonstrating how to fix it.
One of my sons wanted to talk about all of this. To offer perspective I told him about 1968 and the assassination of Martin Luther King, then Robert Kennedy. About riots and Vietnam. We didn’t know how long that war would last, and I told him how I wondered if I’d have a future past 18.
It wasn’t to say the current situation is canceled out by past struggles, but rather to suggest that the future will be determined by his equal fortitude.
As adults we’re not doing our jobs. We’ve defiled their environment and codes of civility. We mock justice, and we’ve allowed the scourge of racism to expand into power. We cannot simply brush this mess into their dustpan and hope for the best; it is incumbent upon us to own our part.
Recently I got into a Facebook argument with some (mostly) young people who were correcting my interpretation of a meme. My intention was different from what they perceived, and I was called some horrible things. My impulse was to defend myself and I fired back, calling them “virtue-signalers,” “sanctimonious” and “mewling antagonists.”
And I was wrong. Not because self-defense was wrong, but because I counter-attacked. All I did was alienate young people who are trying to make that necessary difference. Defensiveness is within the arsenal of human behavior, but it belies experience and wisdom.
It’s a challenging responsibility, but that’s the job. When we fail as adults, that’s when their future looks bleak.
Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.
