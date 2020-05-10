COLUMN: Searching for bright spots amid pandemic

China has had only three deaths per million from this plague. Russia had nine, and Saudi Arabia had five per million. Small dictatorships are even better: Vietnam has reported just 288 cases, and North Korea has reported none, although its numbers — like many claims made by Kim Jong-un’s government — are suspect. Match that to the United States, with 210 deaths per million. We are 70 times more likely to die from the virus than someone living in China!

But the progressive nations haven’t done well. Someone in the UK is two times more likely to die from the virus as an American. So is a person in France, and let us not even mention Belgium, where a person is 3.3 times more likely to succumb. It appears if you want to go in for a big, powerful government, you have to go all the way to save yourself from a pandemic. Evidently, the whiny little progressive governments just can’t control their data properly.I don’t know if this will make you feel better or worse, but according to our own CDC, from February 1 to May 4, 5% of all deaths in the U.S. were a result of the virus, and the other 95% were probably from something else. Evidently about 9% were from pneumonia without the virus.