COLUMN: Sanders sides with socialism

In November 1987, as the Courier’s editor, I toured the Soviet Union with an American Society of Newspaper Editors delegation.
It was bizarre.
Rooms were bugged, people begged to buy our Levi’s and Nikes, meat was sold in crates outside the Moscow subway, long lines formed to buy vodka, stories warned various appliances could explode, and an agriculture minister boasted of great harvests ruined by basic farm-to-market failures.
A year later, Burlington (Vt.) Mayor Bernie Sanders toured the Soviet Union. A Washington Post story recounted he was impressed by low housing and health care prices, if not the quality.
At one dinner, “He blasted the way the United States had intervened in other countries,” ignoring the Soviet invasion of Finland in 1939 and rampant adventurism elsewhere.
He wanted Yaroslavl to be Burlington’s sister city — “Let’s take the strengths of both systems. Let’s learn from each other” — but rejected Kaunas, Lithuania, because Nazis killed thousands of Jews there in 1941.
Yet during our tour, under President Mikhail Gorbachev’s glasnost (openness) policy, ministers were startingly candid about Josef Stalin’s ruthlessness.
In writing “A Century of Violence in Soviet Russia” (2002), Gorbachev advisor Alexander Yakovlev combed Soviet archives and claimed Stalin killed 60 million, including millions of Jews.
Like Sanders, I am a Brooklyn-born Jew. My uncle, a St. John’s University law professor, wrote a family history, “Journey from Minsk.” I wanted to learn the fate of my paternal grandparents’ hometown outside what is now the capital of Belarus. They left in 1900.
Our tour guide researched the information in exchange for a videotape. (A German delegation had given him a video camera.)
He wouldn’t visit my hotel room (“the walls have ears”), but told me, “The town no longer is on the map. Stalin. 1938” — when the Soviets conducted mass executions near Minsk.
Sanders is fond of socialist regimes providing “free” universal education and health care and offering affordable housing, while ignoring the price paid.
On “60 Minutes,” he praised Cuba’s Fidel Castro for raising literacy rates and providing free health care. But Castro determined what was read, imprisoned opponents, limited travel, and had a moribund economy propped up by the Soviets.
Sanders supported the Marxist Sandinistas in Nicaragua in the 1980s against an oppressive right-wing regime, but was silent when the Sandinistas’ Daniel Ortega became the oppressor with 500 estimated killed in 2018 protests. Human Rights Watch reported, “High-level Nicaraguan officials bear responsibility for grave, pervasive abuses being committed.”
Sanders was enamored with Hugo Chavez’s mismanaged Venezuelan regime, which provided free education and health care, but tanked its economy. “The American dream is more apt to be realized in South America, in places such as Ecuador, Venezuela and Argentina. … Who’s the banana republic now?” he asked.
In September, Sanders finally denounced Chavez’s successor Nicolas Maduro as “despicable,” after upending democracy and turning an oil-rich nation into a basket case.
Sanders’ advocacy on behalf of the poor is commendable, but his blinders are inexplicable.
Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.