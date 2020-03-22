COLUMN: Sanders sides with socialism

In November 1987, as the Courier’s editor, I toured the Soviet Union with an American Society of Newspaper Editors delegation.

It was bizarre.

Rooms were bugged, people begged to buy our Levi’s and Nikes, meat was sold in crates outside the Moscow subway, long lines formed to buy vodka, stories warned various appliances could explode, and an agriculture minister boasted of great harvests ruined by basic farm-to-market failures.

A year later, Burlington (Vt.) Mayor Bernie Sanders toured the Soviet Union. A Washington Post story recounted he was impressed by low housing and health care prices, if not the quality.

At one dinner, “He blasted the way the United States had intervened in other countries,” ignoring the Soviet invasion of Finland in 1939 and rampant adventurism elsewhere.

He wanted Yaroslavl to be Burlington’s sister city — “Let’s take the strengths of both systems. Let’s learn from each other” — but rejected Kaunas, Lithuania, because Nazis killed thousands of Jews there in 1941.

Yet during our tour, under President Mikhail Gorbachev’s glasnost (openness) policy, ministers were startingly candid about Josef Stalin’s ruthlessness.