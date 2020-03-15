COLUMN: Sanders must rally his troops around Biden

Biden is far from a perfect nominee. He’s not been reborn as an articulate, energetic, charismatic candidate. His drive toward the nomination is fueled mainly by fear: fear of Trump, and fear of Sanders. But that fear is real and powerful, and recently Biden’s discovered two campaign themes that show promise.

One theme, he voiced on Super Tuesday: “For those who have been knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign.” At 77, he’s not exactly the Comeback Kid, as Bill Clinton dubbed himself in 1992, but he taps into an elemental theme in American politics: the hero who overcomes adversity to triumph in the end.

His other theme is simply a return to decency, to normalcy, after the corrosive chaos of the Trump years. Amy Klobuchar captured that appeal when she said, “People are looking for someone who is a rock, who is a safe place.”

“A safe place” is hardly a compelling slogan, but it might fit the times. A recent Pew survey found that 83% of Americans either “don’t like” Trump’s “personal conduct” or have “mixed feelings” about his behavior. Only 15% fully approve of the way “he conducts himself as president.” And 4 out of 5 voters described the president as “self-centered,” while only about one-third deemed him “honest” or “morally upstanding.”

That’s the opening Democrats have against Trump: the president’s profound personal failings. But they can only capitalize on that opening if the party is united. If Sanders and his acolytes remember that the rights they care about are in deep danger. If they remember that Ruth Ginsberg just turned 87.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

