Someone the other day referred to Bernie Sanders as “Crazy Bernie.”
Exhibit one was his insistence that people in prison should be allowed to vote, which was described as a “crazy” idea.
It’s true. It is a crazy idea, but it doesn’t make Sanders crazy. In fact, it could be argued that one of the reasons that he has such wide appeal, especially among the young, is the exact opposite. Bernie apparently starts with a premise and then logically follows that premise to its conclusion.
If a person accepts the idea that all citizens should be allowed to vote, then all citizens should be allowed to vote. It is not logical then to say all citizens can vote, but certain citizens cannot vote because we don’t like what they have done. If prisoners cannot vote, why should we allow white supremacists to vote? For that matter, why should we allow people who want to give the government more power to vote?
Bernie evidently started with a premise and took it to its logical end.
His Democratic opponents do not. They sort of agreed with him and then disagreed once they judged which way the wind was blowing. In other words, their basic beginning premise was that everything is political.
No wonder Bernie has such wide appeal.
Now, just because Sanders is a different type of politician does not mean he should be elected or that he is right. A logical person can be wrong.
You have free articles remaining.
Why not, for example, start with the premise that only people who are in the group that pays more than half of all taxes should be able to vote? The 1,473 Democrats running for president would have to change almost everything about their campaigns. Forgive all student debt.
What a great idea, until you talk to the people who will pay the debt.
“Free” health care for all. Gives a person a warm fuzzy, until you pay for it by a combination of poor care, inflation, and higher taxes.
Why should a politician be able to rob the treasury to buy votes?
At least in Bernie’s world, there is no treasury. Everything basically belongs to the government which then, in its godlike wisdom, parcels it out to the adoring and compliant citizens. Again, Sanders is being logical. If everything belongs to the government, why shouldn’t the government make everything “free?”
Everyone should be able (required?) to vote, even though, as shown by the establishment’s reaction to elections when the “correct” person doesn’t win, their vote doesn’t mean anything.It is all very logical, but it doesn’t work because the premise is wrong. As they used to say in the old USSR as everything was falling apart (including the environment);”We pretend to work and the government pretends to pay us.”
No. Bernie isn’t crazy. His premise is crazy, but he is popular because he follows his logic instead of coddling every special interest “community” and modifying his stance to fit whichever way the wind is blowing on social media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.