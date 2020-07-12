COLUMN: Sail on, O ship of State

But sailing into uncharted waters, going places where we have no maps, is why a democracy is both a curse and an opportunity. This is unsettling to be sure, particularly if we forget the fundamental fact that this is what a republic is supposed to be about: difficult choices presented to an informed electorate. I think everyone would like clear, rationale choices presented with reasoned voices in moderate tones. Democracy, on the other hand, is messy, chaotic, and difficult.

To the president’s opponents, I would say, “stand down.” The argument against the Trump Doctrine cannot be won simply by outshouting him or becoming as extreme on the left as many of his supporters are on the right.

It is textbook fact of politics that in a primary contest, the successful candidate seeks the favor of the wings of their party, the left or the right. But in a general election the proven course of success is to seek the center, attracting more of the middle than the opponent can obtain. The President has cast that strategy aside, feeling a vast untapped harvest of voters lay in wait for him in the critical swing states among what could only be described as the far right.