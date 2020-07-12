COLUMN: Sail on, O ship of State

The president of the United States went to Mount Rushmore on July 3 and framed in clear language his perception of the coming election.
“The radical ideology attacking our country advances under the banner of social justice. But in truth, it would demolish both justice and society.” The president warned if his political opponents succeeded, American culture would be destroyed.
The comments brought the expected reaction from the left, summarized most succinctly in the phrase the commander in chief was practicing the politics of division, appealing to a narrow band of followers and splitting the nation into a them-against-us political debate.
All of which to this I write, so what? Do I share the president’s view of the situation? Not at all. But I do feel this is Trump’s campaign for re-election, and he has every right to frame the issues as he sees them and to take his case for four more years in front of the American voter.
But appreciate where we are as a nation. Writers draw comparisons to the Great Depression or the more recent Great Recession. Those analogies are not relevant. Both were economic crises, the first complicated by the Dust Bowl and the second by large financial institutions’ failure coupled with a crisis of survivorship of our auto industry. These times are different in that we have not only another economic shutdown coupled with a pandemic of epic proportions, but a major movement to address the inequities with the BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of color) communities. While the first two have been described as a “double whammy,” the situation today is clearly a “triple whammy.” We are sailing in uncharted waters.
But sailing into uncharted waters, going places where we have no maps, is why a democracy is both a curse and an opportunity. This is unsettling to be sure, particularly if we forget the fundamental fact that this is what a republic is supposed to be about: difficult choices presented to an informed electorate. I think everyone would like clear, rationale choices presented with reasoned voices in moderate tones. Democracy, on the other hand, is messy, chaotic, and difficult.
To the president’s opponents, I would say, “stand down.” The argument against the Trump Doctrine cannot be won simply by outshouting him or becoming as extreme on the left as many of his supporters are on the right.
It is textbook fact of politics that in a primary contest, the successful candidate seeks the favor of the wings of their party, the left or the right. But in a general election the proven course of success is to seek the center, attracting more of the middle than the opponent can obtain. The President has cast that strategy aside, feeling a vast untapped harvest of voters lay in wait for him in the critical swing states among what could only be described as the far right.
Well, so much for moaning that this election does not present clear choices. If the president is correct then the America he sees is one that, if he loses, will still be run by the deep state with a society out of touch with our heritage, quashing religious freedom, and dominated by give-away programs to the unworthy. His probable opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, sees a future America in an entirely different light, more inclusive of all.
I am comfortable with our choices. Our democracy has traveled upon trouble waters throughout history. I take some comfort in the words of the poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow: “Thou, too, sail on, O ship of State. Sail on, O Union strong and great. Humanity with all the fears, with all the hopes of future years is hanging breathless on thy fate.”
Done poorly, we could crash the ship of state into the coal black, rocky, shores off the coast of Maine, where Longfellow was raised. Choose correctly, and we can safely sail back into the harbor at Portland, where the ships he so admired were constructed. The outcome of this election could well forecast our future.
Ultimately, these hard decisions, governed by passion, reason, and logic, are the clear responsibility of voters living in freedom.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.
