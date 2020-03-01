COLUMN: Safe spaces only apply to PC ideas

Several years ago, “This is a Safe Space” signs began to appear around the University of Northern Iowa. I thought it odd since the students are remarkably civil with each other, and surely the signs did not suggest the students would find safety from ideas. After all, UNI is a university.

I discovered last semester I may have been mistaken.

I taught a class that has been described as five theories a day for 16 weeks. It is a hard class for business students in that it deals with theory, and business people are not particularly interested in theories. The class also deals with controversial issues including attractiveness, gender, social class, race, and culture.

In the syllabus and on the first day of class, it is emphasized that some will find these topics to be sensitive. It is explained that since these are theories, no one has to believe them, and just because they are discussed the instructor may or may not believe them. It is plainly stated the class is not a safe space for ideas.

I have taught the class maybe 60 times, and students have accepted these conditions — until this year.