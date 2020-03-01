COLUMN: Safe spaces only apply to PC ideas

Several years ago, “This is a Safe Space” signs began to appear around the University of Northern Iowa. I thought it odd since the students are remarkably civil with each other, and surely the signs did not suggest the students would find safety from ideas. After all, UNI is a university.
I discovered last semester I may have been mistaken.
I taught a class that has been described as five theories a day for 16 weeks. It is a hard class for business students in that it deals with theory, and business people are not particularly interested in theories. The class also deals with controversial issues including attractiveness, gender, social class, race, and culture.
In the syllabus and on the first day of class, it is emphasized that some will find these topics to be sensitive. It is explained that since these are theories, no one has to believe them, and just because they are discussed the instructor may or may not believe them. It is plainly stated the class is not a safe space for ideas.
I have taught the class maybe 60 times, and students have accepted these conditions — until this year.
One student dropped the course and announced online that no one should take my class because I was a misogynist. I had covered a theory that attempted to explain gender role differences without requiring that women be victims. This is an idea shared by many feminists, but it also was one that compelled this student to drop a class and warn the world about the instructor.
Another student informed the administration that I was a racist because I mentioned the word “Nazi” once in a discussion of logical symmetry.
Ironically, I spent a day lecturing on Marx’s ideas of class struggle without anyone complaining that I was a communist.
This leads to a survey of students at Chapel Hill University. Twenty percent of students labeling themselves as liberals thought it was appropriate to prevent other students from hearing someone expressing a view they disliked; only 3% of conservative students held this opinion, a ratio of 7 to 1.
Almost 70% of the conservative students said they censored themselves in class because they worried about the consequences of expressing certain opinions. Only 23% of the liberal students felt the same, a ratio of 3 to 1.
Three-fourths of the conservative students said other students would have a lower opinion of them if they expressed “sincere political views.” Only 23% of liberals felt the same; a ratio of over 3 to 1.
More than 40% of the conservative students were careful of what they posted in social media out of fear of being ostracized; only 10% of liberal students felt the same, a ratio of 4 to 1.
A recent poll from the United Kingdom found that 80% of people in the arts believed that if they deviated from politically correct views about sex, religion, and sexuality, they would be “professionally ostracized.”
So now I understand. My thoughtful colleagues were offering safe spaces for conservatives.
Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.