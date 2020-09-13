COLUMN: Russiagate dead-enders not giving up

The Schmidt book made news by claiming that the Justice Department forbade Mueller and the FBI from probing “Trump’s decades-long personal and business ties to Russia.” The result, Schmidt said, was that Mueller “never fully investigated Mr. Trump’s own relationship with Russia, even though some career FBI counterintelligence investigators thought his ties posed ... a national security threat.” Thus, investigators never found the fabled evidence that might have proved Trump’s guilt.

That’s the ticket! Even though the FBI and special counsel investigated Trump for three years, he was never really investigated! No less than Andrew Weissmann, the top Mueller deputy known as the special counsel’s “pit bull,” shot down Schmidt’s claim.

For his part, Toobin argues that Mueller was simply too principled and upstanding to go after Trump. To Toobin, Mueller’s big failures were 1) not demanding to examine Trump’s tax returns and 2) not issuing a grand jury subpoena to force Trump to testify. “These two decisions are the most revealing, and defining, failures of Mueller’s tenure as special counsel,” Toobin wrote. Mueller was too “reticent” and “rule-following,” Toobin concluded, and his report was a “surrender.”