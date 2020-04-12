COLUMN: Rural America invented social distancing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There’s a brittle beauty to this year’s spring. Amid the swaying daffodils, cotton clouds, and already roaring tractors and dust-shaking planters hides a deadly virus with a special fondness for those of us in rural America.

In fact, rural America is perfectly primed for COVID-19, according to any epidemiologist worth their student loans. The virus finds its weakest, best targets in elderly Americans with “co-morbidity” factors like diabetes or heart disease.

That’s us.

“Less than 14% of the nation’s population is over 65 years,” noted Megan L. Srinivas in the April 7 Des Moines Register, “but this group represents over 18% of the population in rural areas.”

Those numbers, explains Srinivas, “an infectious disease doctor living in rural Iowa,” have her “terrified … and shaken.” The reason is simple; she knows the dark math behind them.

For example, if rural Iowa or rural anywhere gets hit by COVID-19 as hard as New York or Chicago, it will be more lethal because while rural America is home to 20 percent of all Americans, it contains only nine percent of the nation’s hospitals, two percent of its hospital beds, and one percent of its intensive care beds.

And that’s the good news.