COLUMN: Risk, reward and moral hazard

One of the good things about our country is our willingness to help those in real trouble. If someone is on a trek through the wilderness and becomes lost, we devote huge amounts of resources in the form of time and money to help them. Likewise, if mountain climbers get stranded in a precarious spot and are unable to extricate themselves, we send aid parties, helicopters, and other means to rescue them. We care about people and give help when needed almost regardless of cost.
This does pose an interesting dilemma. In economics, we talk about “moral hazard.” It means there is a lack of incentive to guard against risk and undertake perhaps dangerous behavior when someone else will bear the cost of a negative outcome. In the examples above, the hiker and the mountain climbers took a chance, comfortable in the knowledge if they got into trouble society would come to their aid. Of course we will, but the question is, who will pay the cost of the rescue?
If we send government resources on a rescue mission, in almost all cases, all taxpayers are paying. Doesn’t that sound a bit inequitable? Why should those who are smart enough to avoid risky behavior pay for those who ignore or undervalue the risks of those actions and get into trouble? I believe individuals should have the right to engage in almost any legal behavior. But, when it borders on the foolish and costs me to save them, why should I as a taxpayer pay? If that person is injured and needs medical care, even if they have insurance, they are still passing the cost on to other insured people if premiums rise because of the cost of treatment. As I said, we’re good about helping those in need, but we should recognize the moral hazard involved. This brings me to COVID-19.
I saw a young 20-something partying in Florida interviewed on TV proudly proclaiming he was not going to get an inoculation for COVID. He bragged, “I’m not afraid of COVID!” His arrogance aside, he may not be afraid, but what if he gets infected? He could potentially infect others who are afraid of COVID. If he is hospitalized, others will pay either through higher insurance premiums or through higher taxes or hospital charges if he is uninsured. Further, if he takes a room away from someone who needs hospitalization due to a sudden illness or accident, the disdain the young man feels for COVID has a real effect on others.
Experts fear the unwillingness of many to get the COVID-19 shot or the actions of others engaging in risky, unmasked behavior could cause the new variants of the coronavirus to spread out of control. The moral hazard the reckless enjoy can cause a real cost for the rest of us in money or illness. That’s a pretty strong reason for society to impose restrictions on the careless, regardless of their beliefs that they are free to do whatever they want. The fact is they should care about others beside themselves, just as the rest of us do.
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.