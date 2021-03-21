COLUMN: Risk, reward and moral hazard

One of the good things about our country is our willingness to help those in real trouble. If someone is on a trek through the wilderness and becomes lost, we devote huge amounts of resources in the form of time and money to help them. Likewise, if mountain climbers get stranded in a precarious spot and are unable to extricate themselves, we send aid parties, helicopters, and other means to rescue them. We care about people and give help when needed almost regardless of cost.

This does pose an interesting dilemma. In economics, we talk about “moral hazard.” It means there is a lack of incentive to guard against risk and undertake perhaps dangerous behavior when someone else will bear the cost of a negative outcome. In the examples above, the hiker and the mountain climbers took a chance, comfortable in the knowledge if they got into trouble society would come to their aid. Of course we will, but the question is, who will pay the cost of the rescue?