COLUMN: RIP Iowa caucuses

Belying Democrats’ commitment to education, county officials claimed the state party failed to provide training on the app or what to do when calling from a dead zone.

Meanwhile, the party fully embraced “Murphy’s Law” — “whatever can go wrong, will go wrong” — with a hotline backup system of intolerable waits and dropped calls.

Breaking new ground in Evasive Doublespeak, it stonewalled campaigns and reporters throughout the evening, finally issuing a cryptic statement that it “determined with certainty that the underlying data collected via the app was sound. While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data.”

To make sense of that, the Washington Post reported initial data “was transferred from the app into another system also built by the vendor, which is based in Denver. But when party officials eyeballed the numbers, they discovered that a second system for collating the data spit out only partial results.”

National media pundits, particularly on cable news faced with abundantly empty air time, eschewed filling it with meaningful discussions of whether the Super Bowl halftime show by JLo and Shakira empowered women or degraded them.