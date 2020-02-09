COLUMN: RIP Iowa caucuses

R.I.P Iowa Caucuses (1972-2020).
Born in the aftermath of the 1968 Democratic National Convention riot in Chicago, when the rank-and-file were excluded in favor of party bosses, Iowa devised an affair to boost grass-roots involvement.
The resulting caucuses helped boost second-place finisher South Dakota Sen. George McGovern to the party nomination in 1972 and a landslide November loss to Richard “Watergate” Nixon.
In 1976, “Jimmy Who?” — Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter — rode a surprising caucus victory to the presidency, making it a must-campaign event.
It was first-in-the-nation only because it required an unwieldy four-month period to determine delegates after a succession of county, district and state conventions.
Tallies were reported on low-tech mimeograph machines.
The caucuses unofficially succumbed Monday due to reliance on high-tech, exacerbated by the Iowa Democratic Party’s lack of transparency in revealing snafus that delayed results 19 hours.
Party officials banished a Microsoft app used in 2016, symbolic of the evil, occasionally efficient corporations scorned by progressives.
Instead, for only $60,000, it paid a small, “progressive,” Democratic-affiliated company, Shadow, to relay tallies on a mobile app, unveiled scant months earlier, while keeping its involvement a secret (better to generate conspiracy tantrums).
Belying Democrats’ commitment to education, county officials claimed the state party failed to provide training on the app or what to do when calling from a dead zone.
Meanwhile, the party fully embraced “Murphy’s Law” — “whatever can go wrong, will go wrong” — with a hotline backup system of intolerable waits and dropped calls.
Breaking new ground in Evasive Doublespeak, it stonewalled campaigns and reporters throughout the evening, finally issuing a cryptic statement that it “determined with certainty that the underlying data collected via the app was sound. While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data.”
To make sense of that, the Washington Post reported initial data “was transferred from the app into another system also built by the vendor, which is based in Denver. But when party officials eyeballed the numbers, they discovered that a second system for collating the data spit out only partial results.”
National media pundits, particularly on cable news faced with abundantly empty air time, eschewed filling it with meaningful discussions of whether the Super Bowl halftime show by JLo and Shakira empowered women or degraded them.
Instead, they wrote the epitaph of “undemocratic” caucuses unduly romanticized for 44 years, the Byzantine process involved, demographics as white as Iowa’s snowy landscape and its out-sized influence.
The national party, itself a model of ineptitude, had ordered Iowa in February 2019 to hold virtual caucuses for those who couldn’t attend, reversing itself six months later because online events could be easily hacked and phone events jammed. It is not believed to be in mourning.
The caucuses are survived by siblings now of life support in Nevada, Kansas, Wyoming, North Dakota and Maine and preceded in death by Hanging Chads and Butterfly Ballots, formerly of Florida.
Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.