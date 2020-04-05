COLUMN: Riding out a pandemic in NE Iowa in March

Other than complaining about the government, what else is there to do when sheltering?

One gardening expert said it was an excellent time to get rid of the weeds in your yard. When you finished that, you could go out again and make sure the weeds were really gone. You could also plant early spring veggies like peas, carrots, and lettuce. Unfortunately, the writer had never attempted that in northern Iowa in March. But what else is there to do? Brush away the snow, break up the frozen soil and plant peas, and then pray for more than two days of warm weather.

In between weeding and dodging tornadoes, a person could read. We older folk still do that. I just finished a book on geology. Iowa during the Devonian period was very warm and covered by a shallow sea, much like the last two summers.

Some of us are lucky enough to have a home office. In between attempting to keep a job electronically, it is time to write that book. Titles like “What I Did During the Pandemic” will flood the market, along with thousands of attempts to create the Great American Novel.

It is also a good time to reflect. It is good to remember that things happen because people make them happen through their creativity and hard work. And with many, such as the health-care providers, sometimes with great sacrifice.

Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.