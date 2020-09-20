COLUMN: Rewriting history

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I cannot wait for this year to be over. Of course, the events that have made this year a disaster don’t read calendars and the challenging forces that defined 2020 won’t know when 2021 arrives. So, I’m preparing myself. What if, in fact, Donald Trump is sworn in again January 20, 2021?

He was, after all, elected before without a majority vote. And that was after insulting women, mocking a journalist with a disability, and with a shoddy past regarding hush money, philandering, collusion, failure to pay contractors, and tax fraud. Yeah, yeah, not all of that has been proven, but if you’re still falling for his denials you probably believe he was “only kidding” with his derogatory comments about John McCain.

There is no containment of Donald Trump, and that should frighten everyone. I’m not even going to weigh in on his alleged comments about soldiers being suckers and losers, or disabled veterans being the wrong image for a parade, because it won’t matter. He says anything he wants, and if it doesn’t land well he denies it. And millions of Americans seem fine with that. I’m not.