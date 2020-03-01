COLUMN: Rewriting Founders’ intentions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Granted, the Ukrainian affair wasn’t sexy, but the Founders’ intent concerned a president unduly benefiting from his position in foreign or domestic matters.

“When avarice takes the lead in a State, it is commonly the forerunner of its fall,” Hamilton wrote.

Avarice like charging the Secret Service $650 per night at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, according to the Washington Post, or $17,000 monthly for a cottage at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, even when he’s gone.

Or at least $471,000 to Trump’s companies, although the Secret Service won’t divulge the full tab.

That’s possibly because the Post reported, “Trump spent more than 342 days — a third of his presidency — at his private clubs and hotels,” despite promising, “I would not be a president who took vacations.”

NBC News found 39 payments totaling $159,000 from the Department of Homeland Security for stays at Trump’s Washington hotel during the first year of his presidency, when he never stayed there. He reneged on his vow to return related profits from that hotel to the U.S. Treasury.

The Great Originalist Pretenders should heed Hamilton:

“When a man unprincipled in private life, desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper ... despotic in his ordinary demeanour ... when such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity — to join in the cry of danger to liberty — to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government & bringing it under suspicion — to flatter and fall in with all the nonsense of the zealots of the day — It may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may ‘ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.”

Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0