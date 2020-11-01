COLUMN: Restoring democracy takes time

It’ll all be over soon. You’ve surely made up your mind, and if you haven’t your voting procedure must be “eeny, meeny, miney, moe.”

One way or another America will know who will helm our government for the next four years.

But will it be over?

If Donald Trump wins again, I don’t know how I’ll feel. I’ve felt like I ate too much pumpkin pie washed down with lighter fluid since Nov. 8, 2016. And his victory would not only mean four more years of his self-absorption and the late-night Tweets of an illiterate high school bully, it would mean America has officially set its course toward a narrative only as deep as ”Goodnight Moon.”

It will be the story of Manifest Destiny where white settlers were heroes against savage natives. A fairy tale where industrialists built an economic juggernaut simply by pulling themselves up by their own bootstraps. A Movie of the Week version of history that condenses systemic racism and sexism into a minute narrated by Kayleigh McEnany.

And if Joe Biden wins? Trump challenging that result and insanity from far-right militias concern me, yet I’m hopeful of that victory. My stomach will digest again and four years of itchy hives will subside.

Will America be saved?