COLUMN: Response to the attack on Washington

Instead of trying to understand why this happened, they turn like a dog back to its vomit and call for punishment and a purge.

Trump doesn’t scare me. He is an egotistic buffoon. Mitt Romney accurately described him as a con man. What scares me is the possible future advent of a good con, one who is suave, good-looking, smart, and charismatic and understands what is actually happening in America’s lower class and mobilizes it.

A person who knows how to use words, how to take advantage of the media, and who calls out racism in America as a scam. A person who warns people their children are being taken from them by a corrupt educational system. Who tells people they are being lied to and their leaders despise what they hold dear. A person who reminds them that our current leaders are corrupt and sending our nation to hell.

A person like this could take us into despotism. That is what scares me.

A little less than half of Americans vote; this means it is logical to assume that the 74 million Trump votes represent 140 to 150 million Americans. The concerns and plight of these people should be addressed and taken seriously. Democrats and many Republicans need to stop pimping for votes by creating enemies of our own people.