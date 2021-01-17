COLUMN: Response to the attack on Washington

Tucker Carlson said something about the attack on the Capitol that our leaders should hear. We would do well to find out who the Donald Trump followers are and why they are angry. Instead, many of our “leaders” called for revenge and a “purge” of anyone and everything associated with Trump.
This is the exact opposite response of people who say they despise violence. It is the exact opposite of what Abraham Lincoln did, and thank God he did it.
Even after five years of a constant, never-ending negative and personal assaults by the media and official Washington, Trump still received over 74 million votes.
What does that tell us?
Instead of trying to determine why this occurred, within 24 hours of the riot Kamala Harris and CNN had turned the violence into a discussion of racism. Are these people deranged, or are they purposely churning the discord? For the modern left, “racism” is a synonym for “evil.”
Trump had mobilized lower-class Americans, a group despised, ignored, and lied to by both political parties. They are described as uncouth and poorly educated; they hold strange beliefs and are patriotic. They drive trucks and like uncool music. They don’t talk correctly and hold tight to their Bibles. They are “bitter clingers” and “deplorables.”
Our leadership caste would rather walk a mile across hot coals than associate with them.
Instead of trying to understand why this happened, they turn like a dog back to its vomit and call for punishment and a purge.
Trump doesn’t scare me. He is an egotistic buffoon. Mitt Romney accurately described him as a con man. What scares me is the possible future advent of a good con, one who is suave, good-looking, smart, and charismatic and understands what is actually happening in America’s lower class and mobilizes it.
A person who knows how to use words, how to take advantage of the media, and who calls out racism in America as a scam. A person who warns people their children are being taken from them by a corrupt educational system. Who tells people they are being lied to and their leaders despise what they hold dear. A person who reminds them that our current leaders are corrupt and sending our nation to hell.
A person like this could take us into despotism. That is what scares me.
A little less than half of Americans vote; this means it is logical to assume that the 74 million Trump votes represent 140 to 150 million Americans. The concerns and plight of these people should be addressed and taken seriously. Democrats and many Republicans need to stop pimping for votes by creating enemies of our own people.
If Joe Biden is serious about being the president of the entire nation, he will have to stand up to many in his party and much of Washington, and make an attempt to win over the “deplorables” and “bitter clingers.”