I love this time of year. I love the long shadows at twilight as the winter sun sets. And the faces of my family framed by the glow of the fireplace. What will soon become cherished memories will be scored by singalongs and laughter.
Admittedly, though, by Christmas afternoon a little melancholy sets in. This year my eldest won’t be joining us because of work in Los Angeles, and my youngest is always gone before the pudding he leaves next to his bed starts to congeal. I’m lucky to have stepchildren who come home, but my heart will sink when I look back at only remnants of our family celebration.
I’m sad when our children can’t spend more time with us, but we have them in our lives. That perspective cannot be lost as terrible tragedies have denied others that blessing. In this past month we’ve also seen the seven year remembrance of the loss of Lyric and Elizabeth in Evansdale and of the Sandy Hook horror.
Lyric and Elizabeth, the children of Newtown, Parkland, El Paso, and too many other school children, shoppers, dance club patrons and moviegoers, were happy and safe once too. Circumstances none of them could have foreseen robbed them of those precious gifts.
Therein lies purpose for all of us as 2019 ends and we look for resolutions to start the New Year. We can resolve to honor all children by creating better standards for safety and
awareness.
We don’t want armed guards in schools; we want schools where we don’t need armed guards.
We don’t want more households to buy guns to feel safe; we need to divert violence away from innocent people and diffuse the circumstances that create it.
Easier said than done. Can we really be surprised that perpetuates in our society when we can’t even disagree on roundabouts without calling each other names?
It’s not easy; it’s hard work. Just like marriage, like our careers, like raising children. But the hard work from a more informed and rational discourse is something we must do.
We need to be sharing accurate information, the good and the bad of it.
I loathe the lobby the NRA has become, but its origin was quite different. In 1934, the NRA’s own president testified: “I have never believed in the general practice of carrying weapons. … I do not believe in the general promiscuous toting of guns. I think it should be sharply restricted and only under licenses.”
Surprised? Me, too.
The NRA had been created for training in the use of firearms, not to proliferate them. And if you go to its website it still has the most extensive instruction programs: http://gunsafetyrules.nra.org.
Also fully investigate facts about owning guns and gun violence: www.bradyunited.org.
So, I come back to the beginning. I’ll be sad without my kids in the house, but my mission is clear as the New Year begins: To do my best to make the world safer for all of our children.
I hope you will join me.
