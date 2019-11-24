The results of the recent elections in Cedar Falls were a surprise to many people. Incumbent Mayor Jim Brown was defeated by current council member Rob Green. Council member Tom Blanford was top vote-getter by a small margin in the 4th Ward, as was Nick Taiber for council member at large, but a runoff will decide the winner of both seats.
Incumbent council member Susan deBuhr won with about 55% of the vote. Brown, Blanford, Taiber, and deBuhr supported the use of public safety officers, while their opponents were generally opposed or cautious in their positions.
The PSO program cross-trains police officers as firefighters and firefighters as police officers. The logic is the ability to more efficiently utilize the time of both and to provide more manpower for emergencies. Presumably, the response time to fires is reduced. Firefighters are place-bound at a fire station while many police officers are on patrol in cars. Theoretically, this should save taxpayers money while providing more firefighters and police officers. While many police officers have gotten additional training and certification as firefighters, few if any firefighters have sought to become police officers.
I have written about this before and avoided taking a position other than to say the city has made this decision and it’s probably a done deal so I think we should try it. If it doesn’t work, dump the idea. The continuing debate is embarrassing for a fine city like Cedar Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
The firefighters union and the city disagree on the effectiveness of the PSO program, and both sides have suggested the other was engaging in misinformation tactics. I don’t know about PSO effectiveness, and I don’t know about deceptive tactics but want a resolution to this.
So, I have a suggestion. Instead of fighting this out in the media, can we get representatives of the union and the city in a carefully moderated public forum where, as much as possible, facts are presented rather than opinions? I don’t see this as a debate that involves opinions but rather a laying out of facts and allowing each side to present its case while also asking pertinent questions of the other. This is an emotional issue, and I would urge both sides to resist the temptation to introduce heat into what I would hope could be a real fact-finding exercise. Ultimately, this is a decision that now resides with the electorate, and many voters are unsure what to think. I hope a public discussion could clear some of that up.
Scott Dix, president of the firefighters union, wrote a piece for The Courier laying out 14 points and concerns. The city responded but failed to directly address those concerns point by point. I think addressing those might be a good starting point. Perhaps Dix and another firefighter representative would participate while the city could ask Director of Public Safety Jeff Olson and Fire Chief John Bostwick to appear. I doubt it would hurt and it might help resolve this contentious issue. Something has to.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.