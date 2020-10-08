COLUMN: Remember the riots? They are still happening

It wasn’t too long ago that the news was filled with reports of violent protests in Portland, Oregon; Seattle; Washington, D.C., and other cities around the nation. And then ... silence. Networks and newspapers are going wall-to-wall with analyses of every syllable uttered by President Trump’s doctors as he is treated for COVID-19. Of course, that’s news, but in the meantime, other news — like a continuing plague of violence in those cities and elsewhere — has virtually disappeared from the coverage.

But it’s still there. A look at the Portland police Twitter page from the last few nights shows yet another march and confrontation with police. (Nobody bothers to keep count of the number of consecutive nights there has been violence.) “The march has arrived at the new courthouse at 1200 SW 1st Ave.,” police tweeted between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time Sunday, Oct. 4. “Some participants have begun vandalizing the building. Do not do this. You are subject to arrest. To the van supporting the march: it is unsafe and illegal to drive the wrong way on a 1-way.” As the marchers continued, police warned, “Vandalism to the courthouse will not be tolerated. If you commit vandalism you are subject to arrest or use of force.”