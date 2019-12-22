When we interact with the people around us, who do we think they are?
Do we just see another person of a certain age, a person of a certain class, or do we see something so rare and transcendent as to be almost an impossibility?
Are we so far down in the trees that we do not see an incredibly beautiful landscape shaped and defined as a forest?
If you have time this season, go online and listen to a musical piece composed by Samuel Barber and performed by the Vlaams Radio Koor (the Flemish Radio Choir) called “Agnus Dei.” Watch the faces of the choir and try to imagine what is happening in their minds and souls that would allow this music to be made.
There is no other creature on this earth that can do this. There is no other form that will get tears in their eyes listening. As far as we know, there is no other being anywhere who is capable of this.
Then add another dimension. “Agnus Dei” means “Lamb of God,” taken from the statement of John the Baptist when he saw Jesus approaching: “Behold, the lamb of God. (John 1:29). Add Barber’s genius with the minds that can turn his thoughts into sound with their very bodies, and then add the complex feelings and thoughts associated with religious feeling.
When we interact with the people around us, who or what are we dealing with?
Then add another dimension. We take our hands with their opposing thumbs and transform wood, metal, ivory, and even hair into instruments that can create the music we hear somewhere in our minds.
Go online again and find Barber’s “Adagio for Strings.” I recommend the performance of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. It is easy to find.
Again, watch their faces.
You are seeing something that cannot be recreated by anything we know of on this world or anywhere else. We are seeing and hearing the human mind expressing itself.
When we deal with people, what are we dealing with?
And all of it is so rare. The anthropologist and philosopher Loren Eiseley once wrote, “Of men elsewhere, and beyond, there will be none, forever.”
There is nothing we know of that can see the beauty around us and transform it into sound and visual art, nothing that combines it all and then adds what can only be called a spiritual element, and do so even with the sure knowledge that everything that allows this to happen dies with the light in our own eyes, unless we can put it all into another person’s mind.
The lowest person we know, or is even possible for us to imagine, is magical, a transcendent miracle. Everyone is worthy, even if on some comparative scale we question their worth, to be treated with kindness and respect, and perhaps even with awe.
That is one of the lessons of Christmas. At this season, we are taught that even a child is the Lord of lords.
