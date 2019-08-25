More than 50 years ago, on Aug. 9, 1969, as a “go-fer” for a Hollywood public relations firm prior to my sophomore year at UCLA, I was sent to retrieve my boss’ hair.
I never got it.
Had the revisionist history of film director Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” come to pass — with the Manson Family foiled by a faded star and stuntman — the outcome would have been different.
Manson was intent then — as others have been in recent years — on starting a race war. After murdering a black drug dealer, he hoped to pin a string of gruesome murders of prominent whites on supposedly vengeful Black Panthers, igniting a backlash.
I worked part-time at Jay Bernstein and Associates. The victims slain the night before at actress Sharon Tate’s home included hair stylist Jay Sebring, who groomed Bernstein’s toupees.
Bernstein was an entertainment kingmaker. His client list, as I recall, included Farrah Fawcett; Angie Dickinson; Burt Bacharach; Sammy Davis Jr.; George Carlin; Robert Conrad; Dionne Warwick; Tom Jones; Engelbert Humperdinck; Chicago and Blood, Sweat and Tears.
I was a sports columnist at the Daily Bruin, the campus newspaper, where the sports editor dubbed my weekly rants, “That’s Saul.” He thought it was hilarious. (Me, not so much.)
I envisioned writing news releases for Bernstein. I did one — for James Taylor, an unknown singer debuting at the iconic Troubadour nightclub.
Mostly, I had humdrum assignments.
I delivered albums to DJs and music writers — and kept extras, trading them at Tower Records for whatever group was hot. (The statute of limitations has expired for those misdeeds.)
I hand delivered invitations for Sammy Davis’ wedding to dancer Altovese Hiss as well a script to Carlin (before his “seven dirty words” days). I autographed photos of stars. (It’s amazing how many have the same faux handwriting.) After Bacharach’s two Oscars for the music to “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” were engraved, I had to deliver them to Dickinson, his wife. When nobody answered the door, I went along the fence and saw a woman sitting at the pool with a little girl. Alas, sans her wig and makeup, I mistook “Police Woman” for a nanny. “Is Ms. Dickinson home?” I yelled. “I am Ms. Dickinson,” she replied. When I got to Sebring’s studio that August morning, it was shuttered and I feared Bernstein’s wrath. But when I returned to the office, he was long gone, aware of what had happened in Benedict Canyon.
Tarantino, though, turns that tragedy on its head, giving it a happy ending.
I couldn’t bring myself to see it. Some of my co-workers knew Tate and Sebring. Real people. Murdered. No do-overs.
For the families and friends of the victims in Charleston, El Paso, Pittsburgh, Orlando, Oak Creek, Wis., and other sites on the ever-growing list of hate-motivated murder sprees, I suspect they’d also resent those tragedies being popularized by Tarantino-like revisionism.
