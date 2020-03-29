COLUMN: Reaction to COVID pandemic

In some ways, this example shows what would happen in a larger population as a worst case.The good news is more than 90 percent of the people on a crowded boat, almost all of whom were older passengers, did not become ill from the coronavirus. The bad news is all of the infection on the boat resulted, as far as they know, from one person who carried the virus.

There are some limitations in this example. Tests have both false positives and false negatives, and we do not know what the probabilities are in this case. Further, the people on the cruise are older and most likely wealthier than the average population. This would mean they are more susceptible to the virus on average, but probably had better health care most of their lives.

Nobel Prize winner and biophysicist Michael Levitt believes the number of cases will begin to stabilize in a relatively short period of time. The recovery, with self-isolation and common sense, will be a lot faster than anticipated.

The lesson from both Hong Kong and Singapore, however, is worth noting. Both cities managed the outbreak very well and cases remained low and stable. As soon as they began to loosen controls, especially on travel coming in, the number of cases began to rise again, suggesting that even when a local population might control the virus, the rest of world may not.

Like every disaster, the situation is not as bad as the media portrays it. It is bad and we need to rationally react, but it will eventually end and the world will not.

Dennis Clayson is a marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.

