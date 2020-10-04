COLUMN: Raised fist a symbol of violent coercion

I will not join or associate with any group that marches under the symbol of the raised fist.
You cannot build anything with a fist. You cannot comfort someone with a fist.
A fist is a symbol of violence.
It was the symbol utilized by two of the worst mass murders in world history.
It is a symbol with an exact implication. You will give them what they want, or they will release violence upon you. March in solidarity (a truly awful word) with them or suffer the consequences, which will not be pleasant.
If you dare speak what they don’t want said, they will punish you. If you continue, they will disrupt your communication medium and attempt to use it against you. If that fails, they will physically attack you. If you dare deviate from their dogma, they will take away your job.
Their message is clear. You would do well to be afraid of their raised fist.
They will educate you so the fist is seen as your fist, a defense against those who would harm you. They will tell you that those who would harm you are those who have what you do not have. You will be taught that you do not have what others have because the “other” has taken it from you. Stolen it from you.
If you unite with them under the symbol of the fist, they promise to take from those who have and give it to you.
The promise is based on a lie.
A redistribution of such scope will require force. There may be collateral damage, but one cannot make an omelet without breaking some eggs. Force will be necessary. They will need a hammer, a sickle, a raised fist.
You will be told that a fist is a symbol of defense. It is not. A shield is a symbol of defense. A fist is a symbol of violent aggression. It is a symbol of revenge.
It is not a symbol of law. It is not a symbol of debate and understanding. It is a blatant reminder that you will do as you are told, or you will be hurt.
A raised fist is a symbol of intimidation, of shouted obscenities, and of purposeful humiliation.
A raised fist has nothing to do with logic, nor is it a symbol of enquiry. There is nothing about it that requires that truth be told and honored.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Mahatma Gandhi, and Jesus of Nazareth offered us a different standard. It required us to pay the price of our desired change, and not to require the price be paid by others. It is through a denial of violence that humane and lasting change can be made.
I will not join or associate with any group that marches under the symbol of the raised fist.
You cannot build anything with a fist. You cannot comfort someone with a fist.
A fist is a symbol of nihilistic violence.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!