COLUMN: Raised fist a symbol of violent coercion

I will not join or associate with any group that marches under the symbol of the raised fist.

You cannot build anything with a fist. You cannot comfort someone with a fist.

A fist is a symbol of violence.

It was the symbol utilized by two of the worst mass murders in world history.

It is a symbol with an exact implication. You will give them what they want, or they will release violence upon you. March in solidarity (a truly awful word) with them or suffer the consequences, which will not be pleasant.

If you dare speak what they don’t want said, they will punish you. If you continue, they will disrupt your communication medium and attempt to use it against you. If that fails, they will physically attack you. If you dare deviate from their dogma, they will take away your job.

Their message is clear. You would do well to be afraid of their raised fist.

They will educate you so the fist is seen as your fist, a defense against those who would harm you. They will tell you that those who would harm you are those who have what you do not have. You will be taught that you do not have what others have because the “other” has taken it from you. Stolen it from you.