COLUMN: Questions surround vote amid pandemic

In this unprecedented primary election, all we have are questions.

Only when we have Tuesday’s results will we start to have some answers.

Iowa’s statewide primary election includes competitive races on the Democratic side in the state’s U.S. Senate race and on the Republican side in U.S. House Districts 2 and 4. Election Day is Tuesday, but it will be no ordinary Election Day. As with so many things during this global coronavirus pandemic, we are swimming in uncharted waters.

It has been a primary campaign unlike any other, and the election itself will be just as unique. That makes it difficult to have a feel for what the results might look like.

Let’s start with the incredible fact that turnout is already triple what it was four years ago, and we haven’t even made it to Election Day.

Because of the pandemic, elections officials statewide have encouraged voters to vote early by casting an absentee ballot by mail.

Consider that message received.

As of Friday, Iowans had requested more than 487,000 absentee ballots. And the 336,529 already returned is more than triple the number of ballots cast in the state’s 2016 U.S. Senate primary.