COLUMN: Putting profits ahead of people

Much of that gray November morning is only a dim memory.

I do recall there were two or three other young lads at the bus station. Since I was the oldest, I was put in charge of seeing that we properly transferred buses to reach our destination. We picked up more young men of the same age, mostly 18 to 22 years old, along the way from places like Marshalltown and Eldora. Once in Des Moines, it was easy. We switched buses, rode down Grand Avenue, out on Fleur Drive, past Gray’s Lake and the airport, then a hard left on Army Post Road and we arrived at Fort Polk for our induction into the United States Army.

Our immediate future was rather bleak: Nine weeks of basic training, maybe a leave, then back for 12 intensive work weeks at the advanced infantry school, then off to Vietnam. Upon arrival there, most troops would quickly become familiar with the very popular U.S. Armed Forces deejay Adrian Cronauer, who would start each radio broadcast by announcing, “Gooood Morning, Vietnam!” followed by the music of the times, like Simon and Garfunkel’s “Mrs. Robinson.” The troops loved him; the generals despised him.