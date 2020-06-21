COLUMN: Primary losers, or diamonds in the rough?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It was a rather a simple one-story concrete block structure set on a slab. While it bore a sign identifying the purpose of the establishment, the sign itself was quite modest in size, had no lights attached to it, and certainly no flashing arrow urging entrance. Still, no one in town had any trouble finding it.

The building was laid out in rectangular shape south to north in my hometown. Upon entering, near the wall to the east there was a long glass counter and behind and above the counter on the wall was a list of all the products for sale and the volume of the individual parcels including the price. A customer picked out his choice, presented it to the clerk, along with a special book and money. The clerk took the book, recorded the purchase and after paying the individual left, hoping neither his neighbors nor the minister observed him coming out of a state-owned liquor store.

These stores were the only places in Iowa where a person could get a bottle of hard liquor. Taverns were only permitted to sell beer. If some poor chap got in a scrap with the law and the use of intoxicating liquor were involved, he could expect this liquor book to be printed in the local paper. Many parents, when a fellow came a courting, would ask to see the liquor book of the prospective groom to determine if he was worthy of their daughter’s hand