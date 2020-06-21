COLUMN: Primary losers, or diamonds in the rough?

It was a rather a simple one-story concrete block structure set on a slab. While it bore a sign identifying the purpose of the establishment, the sign itself was quite modest in size, had no lights attached to it, and certainly no flashing arrow urging entrance. Still, no one in town had any trouble finding it.
The building was laid out in rectangular shape south to north in my hometown. Upon entering, near the wall to the east there was a long glass counter and behind and above the counter on the wall was a list of all the products for sale and the volume of the individual parcels including the price. A customer picked out his choice, presented it to the clerk, along with a special book and money. The clerk took the book, recorded the purchase and after paying the individual left, hoping neither his neighbors nor the minister observed him coming out of a state-owned liquor store.
These stores were the only places in Iowa where a person could get a bottle of hard liquor. Taverns were only permitted to sell beer. If some poor chap got in a scrap with the law and the use of intoxicating liquor were involved, he could expect this liquor book to be printed in the local paper. Many parents, when a fellow came a courting, would ask to see the liquor book of the prospective groom to determine if he was worthy of their daughter’s hand
If a couple wanted to drink outside the home, they joined, for a very moderate fee, a private club formed in their favorite restaurant or tavern. When ordering a drink, they were not charged for the liquor — which at least in theory they had brought with them — but for the mix they used, like orange juice, water or 7 Up. These were called “set-ups.” There were a lot of private clubs where people seemed to have their store-bought liquor. Post Prohibition, Iowa was called a monopoly state, where both the wholesale and retail sale of liquor was under the control of the state.
It was until, out in Ida Grove, a man started to sober up. He had fought with distinction in World War II, came home, starting drinking and could not stop. He was twice convicted of drunk driving, which was not a good thing since he was a semi-truck driver. But after nearly taking his own life following his brother’s death, he, as he said, “saw the light.” By the mid-1950s, he was managing the trucking firm from which he had been fired. He was totally dissatisfied the way the State Commerce Commission treated the trucking industry and, as a result, he sought and won election to a position on the commission.
Bolstered by this, Harold Hughes sought the party’s nomination for governor in 1960, and while he lost the primary, he won both the nomination and the general election two years later. A former alcoholic promising to make hard liquor more readily available was elected to the state’s highest office.
What followed was a stunning period in Iowa’s political life. Hughes not only reformed alcoholic beverage laws to pretty much what we have today, he introduced one of the most progressive periods of legislation in our state’s history. His liquor by the drink legislation included the creation of funded treatment centers for alcoholism, and even more. Annual legislative sessions replaced biennual meetings. He laid the groundwork for the repeal of the death penalty and created four new vocational schools as well as public defender offices in every county. These were just a few of his highlights.
Which brings us to this year’s primary election and the recognition that some of those who ran and lost could still represent future political leaders. The top also-ran from this year’s crop of unsuccessful candidates must be Mike Franken, the former admiral who ran a surprisingly strong race against the party favorite Theresa Greenfield for the chance to face Republican U.S. Sen Joni Ernst in the November general election. There are several statewide races on the ballot in 2022, including the U.S. Senate and the governorship. Some Iowans, like myself, hope the admiral sticks around.
Politics is fun that way. Diamonds are often found in the rough or on the losing side of the last election.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.
