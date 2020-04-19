COLUMN: Presidents, pandemics and total authority

On Monday, the president of the United States decreed that he and he alone had absolute authority to order the states to resume normal commercial activity. An outcry arose from all quarters of the political spectrum, and by Tuesday the same president announced he would support states as they resumed normal business practices.
Issue resolved, right? Not so fast, since this administration has been very quick to reverse positions previously announced as cast in stone. The president for now is retreating from his “absolute authority” theory of the presidency, but that does not mean under different circumstances the doctrine might not be resurrected.
It brought to my mind other occasions in our nation’s history where a president has asserted authority beyond what was perceived the office bestowed on the holder. The first during the Civil War by President Lincoln and the second during the time of Harry Truman.
Since at least the 17th century if not earlier, English law provided for the right of habeas corpus. This law basically holds that an individual cannot be arrested and confined without cause. A person so imprisoned has the absolute right to be brought before the court, and if just cause for the holding cannot be shown, he or she is set free. Within our Constitution, the Founders, tired of their English masters holding them without good reason, insured this basic judicial right was within the document. When the Civil War broke out, Lincoln attempted to suspend it and was quickly rebuked by the Supreme Court.
The other great landmark case was when President Harry Truman, unable to stop a threatened strike by union workers in the steel industry in the middle of the Korean War, simply nationalized the entire industry. In the case of Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer (1952), the Supreme Court ruled that Truman had overstepped the powers of his office. The court ruled against the president, despite four of the members having been appointed by Truman, and said in doing so, “The President’s power to see that the laws are faithfully executed refutes the idea the he is the lawmaker.”
Now it is not understood, nor need be, by much of the public, but courts are guided by a principle called stare decisis, Latin for “let the decision stand.” This means once a question of law is decided, lesser courts, and even the U.S. Supreme Court itself for federal cases, will regard it as binding. The theory being that citizens need certainty in their dealings and cannot have it if the law is constantly changing. In lay language what this means is that what has been decided will not be decided again.
Thus, if the question came up before this court as to whether a president could suspend habeas corpus or nationalize an industry the answer probably would be no. But this Supreme Court is different, the most conservative court in more than a hundred years. This court already has decided the president doesn’t have to spend money in the manner Congress intended; the enforcement of the 14th Amendment right to vote is up to states that denied that right by gerrymandering; and a lesser federal court has ruled Congress can’t subpoena witnesses or documents from the Executive Branch. When you add in that the 1976 Emergency Act, which gives the president broader powers to act under circumstances like the current coronavirus crisis, no one knows what restraints, if any, this Supreme Court will decided on any issue dealing with President Trump’s power.
All of this means that before this term of the president ends and the COVID-19 crisis abates, there will be challenges to the concept of the United States that none saw coming and about which no one can predict the outcome.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.
