COLUMN: Presidents, pandemics and total authority

The other great landmark case was when President Harry Truman, unable to stop a threatened strike by union workers in the steel industry in the middle of the Korean War, simply nationalized the entire industry. In the case of Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer (1952), the Supreme Court ruled that Truman had overstepped the powers of his office. The court ruled against the president, despite four of the members having been appointed by Truman, and said in doing so, “The President’s power to see that the laws are faithfully executed refutes the idea the he is the lawmaker.”

Now it is not understood, nor need be, by much of the public, but courts are guided by a principle called stare decisis, Latin for “let the decision stand.” This means once a question of law is decided, lesser courts, and even the U.S. Supreme Court itself for federal cases, will regard it as binding. The theory being that citizens need certainty in their dealings and cannot have it if the law is constantly changing. In lay language what this means is that what has been decided will not be decided again.