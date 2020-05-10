COLUMN: Presidential leadership and what comes next

But here is the question we all should start to contemplate when, presumably, this crisis has passed: What comes next? Whether for ill or well, our government has placed massive amounts of money in circulation, draining the federal treasury. Our states are facing huge budget shortfalls. Demand for goods is falling, led by the energy industries and agriculture, like livestock; but also, other sectors, such as autos. Economists just now are starting the debate once recovery is upon us, if our next hurdle will be inflation or deflation, and they are basically divided equally.

Stuart Allsopp, a noted economist, recently summed up the argument succinctly. “The debate ultimately boils down to whether the surge in government bond issuance and money printing will continue to be off-set by an even greater increase in the willingness of individuals and businesses to hoard cash.”

The bottom line is we will likely face one or the other when all this is done.

But there is a second factor to consider, and that is simply what happens to the rest of us? Will income disparity be enhanced or contracted? Will those who we have deemed essential be rewarded, or like our veterans who fought our other wars, be given a parade and forgotten?