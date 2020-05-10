COLUMN: Presidential leadership and what comes next

I was looking for something else when I found it again. It was a small slice of history, gray in color with black print, 32 pages and published in 1932. The pamphlet extolled the virtues of our 31st president, Herbert Hoover, in confronting the challenges of the Great Depression.
The work was entitled “FACTS, President Hoover and the Republican Administration,” and issued by the Women’s Division of the Republican National Committee. First, it asked the reader to remember the enormous challenge the president was confronted with, saying, “forces which have caused the unprecedented world economic upheaval were beyond the control of any man or any set of men to stay.”
Please note that one of the major causes of the stock market collapse was attributed to China. However, the president was able to meet the challenge of the worldwide economic disaster by his use of Smoot-Hawley tariffs, his ability to bring business and labor together, and generally his restraint in the use of federal spending. A final note, President Hoover’s assumption of leadership “made him the outstanding figure not alone in our country but the world.”
If you contrast Hoover’s response to the Depression with the present administration’s reaction to our current crises, you could well make the case that President Trump is acting more like Roosevelt. Massive government spending has been initiated in the CARES Act and other steps to shore up our economic front. It is true the sums spent have been top heavy. For example, corporations have, in the first quarter, still been able to pay dividends exceeding $700 million, but unemployment insurance has been maintained with a $600 sweetener attached, and almost everybody received a check for $1,200.
But here is the question we all should start to contemplate when, presumably, this crisis has passed: What comes next? Whether for ill or well, our government has placed massive amounts of money in circulation, draining the federal treasury. Our states are facing huge budget shortfalls. Demand for goods is falling, led by the energy industries and agriculture, like livestock; but also, other sectors, such as autos. Economists just now are starting the debate once recovery is upon us, if our next hurdle will be inflation or deflation, and they are basically divided equally.
Stuart Allsopp, a noted economist, recently summed up the argument succinctly. “The debate ultimately boils down to whether the surge in government bond issuance and money printing will continue to be off-set by an even greater increase in the willingness of individuals and businesses to hoard cash.”
The bottom line is we will likely face one or the other when all this is done.
But there is a second factor to consider, and that is simply what happens to the rest of us? Will income disparity be enhanced or contracted? Will those who we have deemed essential be rewarded, or like our veterans who fought our other wars, be given a parade and forgotten?
Where we end could have grave implications for the future of our country. Greater income disparity will likely harbor deep societal unrest. An equitable recovery should include, according to the former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers to the Clinton administration, Joseph E. Stiglitz, four elements:
- Contain the virus, expand health insurance, and guarantee income, including paid leave.
- Fund state and local governments.
- Keep workers in jobs with the money to do so going directly to the workers.
- Provide broader-based liquidity and debt relief.
To these I would only add strengthen labor unions’ right to bargain and, finally, commence rebuilding our infrastructure.
I would close, however, on a personal note. I have my own war with my garbage collector. I maintain he or she purposely comes just before I am ready to take out the trash, leaving me standing in the driveway as the driver rolls on down the road.
One Thursday in March as I was leaving for work, they pulled up and I already had the bags out. One small step for mankind. It was cold, it was raining and as I watched them work, I realized something. The individual was an essential employee. They were clearing the garbage and refuse out of Union Township. I am a lawyer, and right now I am not nearly as important.
When this crisis passes, I hope they get a raise.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.
