At some of his recent pep rallies, Donald Trump has said it was important for people to vote for Republicans because if Democrats were elected in sufficient numbers in November they will impeach him. Since we can be reasonably certain most people at these rallies are Trump supporters, this looks like another attempt to incite his base against the Democrats who he thinks treat him so unfairly.
As much as he says he fears impeachment, remember it is the process by which the House of Representatives formally levels charges against the president. However, there still must be a trial by the Senate in order to remove him from office. Even without the pleas from Trump, the likelihood of a complete turnover in Congress is remote. So, unless congressional Republicans come to their senses, there is little chance of impeachment.
I see this Trump appeal as something different. He is saying unless we continue to have a Congress that bends to his demands, he won’t be able to go on the way he has been. Republicans in the Senate and House live in fear — fear of Trump, fear of criticism and most of all fear of being voted out of office, not because of Democrat opponents but because of rebels in their own party. Apparently if you are not super conservative, lately defined as being in Trump’s pocket, your party loyalty is in doubt. Trump is asking for votes for his people for his own benefit, not necessarily the country’s.
Thinking about this logically, the conclusion to reach is a vote for a Republican is a vote for Trump and his policies. In 2016, I tired of hearing the phrase, “I didn’t vote for Trump, I voted against Hillary.” Reserving comment on the flawed logic in that statement, Trump has taken that excuse away from voters. He’s made it clear a vote for a Republican is a vote for him and a vote for a Democrat is a vote against him. You might keep that in mind when you vote in November.
One final point. Even in the unlikely event Democrats take Congress, impeachment and ouster will not occur. Impeachment could be potentially disastrous for the Democrats. Trump himself has predicted rioting in the streets if such a thing happened. But, more practically, Trump’s departure would place Mike Pence in the White House. He could quite possibly be even worse in many respects than Trump. While he doesn’t have the nasty, mean-spirited mouth the president has, he is opposed to comprehensive sex education, LGBT rights, abortion, and doesn’t accept human activity may be the primary driver of climate change, to name just a few of his positions. Pence as president would be quite a step backward for personal freedoms and clear thinking. But realistically, he could be re-elected in 2020, perhaps easier than Trump. Pence is softer and more politically astute. Trump voters would support him, and he might have some appeal to others.
No, while Democrats are sometimes idealistic, I think they realize the perils of impeachment. So, don’t let that specter convince you to vote for Trump’s Republicans. We can do better.
