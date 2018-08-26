We are now one year and a half into the Trump administration. As I write we are 652 days from when Donald Trump was declared victorious. To gain a personal perspective on what has unfolded since, I recalled my own life journey through 55 years of politics.
Like millions of others of my generation, my consciousness was awakened by the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It was with regard to Kennedy that I first learned what the word “charisma” meant. I became obsessed with his presidency, and then with all presidents and with American government. Fascination followed for figures in powdered wigs with ruffled shirts who wrote eloquent tomes with giant quills.
I bought into the American story, hook, line and sinker (still do). While there are atrocities in our history that have belied our great promise, like slavery and the denial of women’s suffrage, I forgive our forebears within the context of their time; not to lessen the evil of bondage and prejudice, but to believe in the higher purpose of representative democracy as the agent of justice and change.
In 1968 my family vacationed to Colonial Williamsburg, Monticello, Mount Vernon and Washington, D.C. We walked up the steps to the Capitol where the marble and limestone glistened with the collective wisdom of all of the great men and women who passed before. The echo of hushed voices in the Rotunda bespoke a shared reverence for our history.
We drove past the White House, and I imagined President Johnson inside signing some document or another. Passing the Jefferson and Lincoln memorials my impression was they were as grand as the great men they commemorated.
When the school year started I got involved in student government, devoured social studies and when I could, took humanities classes. All the while, I admired the candidates on every level who ran for office and our elected officials, even when they were flawed.
Soon after our Washington visit Richard Nixon became president, and soon after that Watergate emerged. I drowned myself in the news and determined President Nixon was deeply flawed by paranoia that led to dishonesty. But I believed, and still do, that Nixon was awed by the responsibility of the office he held.
President Reagan was, too. So were Presidents Bush, Clinton, Bush and Obama. Which brings this long windup to its conclusion:
As I read mean tweets from the man who now carries the torch of our highest office and witness his directives to separate, subjugate and suppress while pointing the finger of blame at everyone but himself, I’ve concluded President Trump has no such reverence for the office he holds. He holds no respect for the divine grace of democracy, the sanctity of social justice or for the inspiring mechanism of American government.
That conclusion will cause some to be angered, and it may track a course contrary to my professed desire to find common ground, but it is nevertheless how I feel 652 days, 9 hours and 26 minutes after Nov. 8, 2016.
Hear, hear. I couldn't have said it better myself.
