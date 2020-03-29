COLUMN: Prepare for the worst, pray for the best

Despite overwhelming evidence from literally every corner of the world, a farmer friend recently related to me that three — not one, not two, but three — rural acquaintances had assured him that “this whole virus thing is just a big hoax to bring down Trump.”

If so, there’s now 100,000-plus graves, more than a half million hospital patients, and trillions of dollars of lost equity to prove them wrong. Dead wrong, in fact.

The COVID-19 virus is not a hoax. Billions more people have months more of restricted movement and, as that occurs, local, national, and international markets will become more restricted, too.

When will these almost frozen markets — hotels, restaurants, airlines, ports, cities, and nations — thaw? No one knows but plan on the worst and pray for the best and you’ll be prepared for everything in between.

What’s already baked into this growing calamity is skyrocketing unemployment and plunging U.S. Gross Domestic Product. If we’re lucky, economists predict the number of unemployed Americans will hit 10 million in a week and 20 million in a month. If we’re unlucky, well, the sky’s the limit on both.

Likewise, the lucky version of GDP suggests a 25 percent decline in the April-through-June quarter. Unlucky means 40 percent down.