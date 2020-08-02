COLUMN: Postmodern Cynicism and Social Justice

Hence the importance of group identification, as in identity politics, and the insistent seriousness of statements that appear to be some type of joke. If gender, for example, is a societal construct imposed by anti-misogynistic philosophy, it does not violate logic (or reality) to insist that physical sex differences are unrelated to gender.

Insisting an entire race is unworthy of respect and even evil is not racist because words like “racism” have no meaning outside of that imposed on society by the powerful. Language does not reflect any objective reality.

This is a narrative of extreme skepticism.

Conservatives talk about the Constitution and positive aspects of America and its history. All of that is rejected, along with Christianity and any science or code of ethics that does not conform to dogma. Marx stated that his system would abolish all truths, all religion, and all morality, and would act in contradiction to all historical experience.

All of this is a very dark and cynical view of humanity and posits that all other existing societal and power systems are inherently flawed and even evil. Consequently, there is no neutral reality.

Hence, opposition to the correct dogma is evil and must be restrained by whatever means necessary.