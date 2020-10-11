COLUMN: Populism gets a lot incorrect

I get it. I understand why millions of Americans support Donald Trump. They make it clear they feel their rights are being taken and let us know with decals of AK-47s on their trucks. They carry placards calling Democrats “socialists” to make it clear they think their hard-earned money is going to freeloaders. They boast of Trump’s economic recovery and air television commercials of chaos and violence with the accusation: “This is what Joe Biden’s America would look like.” It is evident they believe Trump is holding us together with law and order.
I get it. But that doesn’t mean it’s true. In fact, it isn’t. Not one part of it.
People carrying AK-47s and AR-15s are doing so because no one has actually taken their guns. Bill Clinton was president for eight years and so was Barack Obama, and not one significant change was made to their (perceived) 2nd Amendment rights.
Deriding Democrats (or the more commonly used term “liberals” with a most spiteful inflection) as “socialists” would have to include social programs that most Americans support, even those calling them “socialist.” I don’t know about you, but I would not be happy if my Social Security was threatened. I, for one, sure did need that unemployment check after being let go due to COVID-19. Medicare has been a godsend to a lot of people I know, including my mother. I had dysentery once in the Middle East, and I sure was happy to come home to clean drinking water. The Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act? More of that “socialism.”
Then there’s the economic recovery. We all want opportunity for jobs. And better jobs. Upward mobility is central to the American Dream. Yes, COVID-19 aside, the American economy was on an upswing. An upswing that started with positive job growth in October 2010. Every economic indicator from job creation, unemployment, GDP growth and the stock market continued at essentially the same recovery rate from Obama and into Trump’s presidency. But braggadocio and bluster from his own lips assigned credit to himself.
Yes, his deregulation boosted some profits, but also threatened safeguards that were in the public interest. The tax cuts? High income taxpayers went to the bank, but they didn’t benefit me at all. How about you? I guess you can decide for yourself after your bills are paid. Or not paid.
Those pictures of violence from protests around America? Does it strike anyone else as a bit contradictory to infer this is what a Biden America would look like when they are pictures of Trump’s America? Head scratcher, that one.
But I get it. This is how tribal politics work. And this is what a lot of Americans have been programmed to believe about liberals. But not one of them is looking at reality and real history. Democrats and liberals have made a lot of mistakes (don’t get me started), but no mistake in history has reverberated with more contradictions, hypocrisies and double standards than the modern populist movement that elected and supports Donald Trump.
Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.
