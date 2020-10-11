COLUMN: Populism gets a lot incorrect

I get it. I understand why millions of Americans support Donald Trump. They make it clear they feel their rights are being taken and let us know with decals of AK-47s on their trucks. They carry placards calling Democrats “socialists” to make it clear they think their hard-earned money is going to freeloaders. They boast of Trump’s economic recovery and air television commercials of chaos and violence with the accusation: “This is what Joe Biden’s America would look like.” It is evident they believe Trump is holding us together with law and order.

I get it. But that doesn’t mean it’s true. In fact, it isn’t. Not one part of it.

People carrying AK-47s and AR-15s are doing so because no one has actually taken their guns. Bill Clinton was president for eight years and so was Barack Obama, and not one significant change was made to their (perceived) 2nd Amendment rights.